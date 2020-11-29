Vaibhav Shetty becomes the first fighter from India to earn WKN title – defeats Ashwin Naidu

Vaibhav Shetty makes history as the first World Kickboxing Network champion to be crowned in India. Battling it out in the main event of FraggingMonk Fight Night held last night (Nov. 28) in Bengaluru, he faced fellow martial artist Ashwin Naidu.

Advertisements

The pair squared off the championship bout with WKN International Super Light Heavyweight title on the line. The contest went a full five-round distance. In the end Shetty was declared the winner by split decision, and took the belt.

?? Vaibhav Shetty – victorious at FraggingMonk Fight Night in Bengaluru – defeats Ashwin Naidu to become the first fighter from #India to earn #WKN title ? pic.twitter.com/IKj9Wi0YmY — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) November 29, 2020

With the win Vaibhav Shetty updated his kickboxing record to 3-0. He also holds 7-6 record in MMA. Ashwin Naidu dropped to 3-5 in kickboxing, also holding 8-8 in MMA and 2-0 in Full Contact Kung Fu.

The event marked a return of World Kickboxing Network to India, following Kumite 1 League with Mike Tyson produced in September 2018.

The rest of fight card featured a series of kickboxing and MMA matchups. The results can be found below.

FraggingMonk Fight Night results

Vaibhav Shetty def. Ashwin Naidu by split decision – wins WKN International Super Light Heavyweight title

Karthik Sathish def. Jaipal by unanimous decision

Edukonal Rao def. Rupjyoti Choudhary by split decision

Mathi def. RajKumar by unanimous decision

Sabari J def. Rakesh Krishnan by unanimous decision

Kishor Gowda def. Kamlesh Bhatt by unanimous decision

Ramandeep Kaur def. Shaik Nagma by TKO (R3)

Joseph def. Karan by KO (R4)

Sunil Raj def. Abhinav by unanimous decision

Rajeev def. Samiran by TKO