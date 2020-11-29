Search
Kickboxing

Vaibhav Shetty becomes the first fighter from India to earn WKN title – defeats Ashwin Naidu

Parviz Iskenderov
Vaibhav Shetty
Vaibhav Shetty earns WKN International Super Light Heavyweigh title in FraggingMonk Fight Night main event

Vaibhav Shetty on top at FraggingMonk Fight Night in Bengaluru

Vaibhav Shetty makes history as the first World Kickboxing Network champion to be crowned in India. Battling it out in the main event of FraggingMonk Fight Night held last night (Nov. 28) in Bengaluru, he faced fellow martial artist Ashwin Naidu.

Advertisements

The pair squared off the championship bout with WKN International Super Light Heavyweight title on the line. The contest went a full five-round distance. In the end Shetty was declared the winner by split decision, and took the belt.

With the win Vaibhav Shetty updated his kickboxing record to 3-0. He also holds 7-6 record in MMA. Ashwin Naidu dropped to 3-5 in kickboxing, also holding 8-8 in MMA and 2-0 in Full Contact Kung Fu.

The event marked a return of World Kickboxing Network to India, following Kumite 1 League with Mike Tyson produced in September 2018.

The rest of fight card featured a series of kickboxing and MMA matchups. The results can be found below.

FraggingMonk Fight Night results

Vaibhav Shetty def. Ashwin Naidu by split decision – wins WKN International Super Light Heavyweight title

Karthik Sathish def. Jaipal by unanimous decision

Edukonal Rao def. Rupjyoti Choudhary by split decision

Mathi def. RajKumar by unanimous decision

Sabari J def. Rakesh Krishnan by unanimous decision

Kishor Gowda def. Kamlesh Bhatt by unanimous decision

Ramandeep Kaur def. Shaik Nagma by TKO (R3)

Joseph def. Karan by KO (R4)

Sunil Raj def. Abhinav by unanimous decision

Rajeev def. Samiran by TKO

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

FraggingMonk Fight Night: Vaibhav Shetty vs Ashwin Naidu on weight – WKN International title official

Kickboxing
FraggingMonk Fight Night is held tonight, Saturday, November 28 in Bengaluru, India. The event marks the first time in the country's history when a...
Read more

Born to Fight 8 in Auckland – Full card set for Nov 28 with two WKN titles at stake

Kickboxing
Born to Fight 8 takes place at YMCA Auckland in Auckland, New Zealand this coming Saturday, November 28. The event features a series of...
Read more

Full card set for FraggingMonk Fight Night in Bengaluru, India – WKN International title contested in main event

Kickboxing
The WKN International title will be on the line on November 28, when Vaibhav Shetty and Ashwin Naidu square off in the headliner of...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...
Read more
Kickboxing

Vaibhav Shetty becomes the first fighter from India to earn WKN title – defeats Ashwin Naidu

Vaibhav Shetty makes history as the first World Kickboxing Network champion to be crowned in India. Battling it out in the main event of...
Read more
UFC

Video: Quick KO win for Su Mudaerji at UFC Vegas 15 – drops Malcolm Gordon in 44 seconds

Su Mudaerji secured his second win in the Octagon, when he KO'd Malcolm Gordon at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark earlier today (Sunday,...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...
Read more
Kickboxing

Vaibhav Shetty becomes the first fighter from India to earn WKN title – defeats Ashwin Naidu

Vaibhav Shetty makes history as the first World Kickboxing Network champion to be crowned in India. Battling it out in the main event of...
Read more
UFC

Video: Quick KO win for Su Mudaerji at UFC Vegas 15 – drops Malcolm Gordon in 44 seconds

Su Mudaerji secured his second win in the Octagon, when he KO'd Malcolm Gordon at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark earlier today (Sunday,...
Read more
Boxing

Fearghus Quinn looks for exciting fights – faces Scott James on Golden Contract card

Rising star Fearghus Quinn is excited about the prospect of taking on another tough challenge when he goes up against Scott James on Wednesday's...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr results – full fight card

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr headlines boxing card live on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 28, which makes it Sunday, November 29 Australia date...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark

November 28, 2020

MMA

Golden Contract Final

December 02, 2020

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097