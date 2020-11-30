James McGivern: I’ll showcase my talent and show everyone how good I really am

Highly-rated James McGivern has vowed to show the world what he is made of over the next year – as he prepares to return on Wednesday’s stacked Golden Contract event.

McGivern (1-0) faces experienced Jordan Ellison at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

It was an extremely impressive performance from McGivern when he successfully won his professional debut back in August, and he’s promising big things over the next 12 months.

McGivern said: “I’m excited for this fight, and then over the next year I just want to get more fights under my belt and learn as much as I can. I’ll showcase my talent and show everyone how good I really am.

“It’s crazy to think I’ll be fighting on Sky Sports and ESPN+ too. I’m used to watching Premier League footballers on Sky Sports or watching Jeff Stelling doing Soccer Saturday, and now I’ll be on there myself.

“I’m back at the venue I fought at in August, so we are definitely more prepared now we know what’s coming when we land over in England. We know how the set-up goes, so we can put our own strategy in place as far as making weight and recovery.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s show, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Ricards Bolotniks faces Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final, Danny Dignum meets Gino Kanters, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, and Hassan Azim makes his debut too.