The last fight of Saenchai in 2020 set for Dec 26 at Thai Fight Nan

Saenchai is set to go through the ropes for the last time this year on Saturday, December 26. The famed Muay Thai fighter will battle it out in the headliner of the next edition of “Thai Fight”, taking place in Nan, which is a rural province in northern Thailand bordering Laos.

Advertisements

Former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion in four different weight classes was in action this past weekend in Pluak Daeng, Rayong Province. Stepping inside the ring for the second time in one month, he secured the 58th win in a row. Check out the fight highlights below, while the full event video can be found here.

Saenchai in action this past Saturday at Thai Fight Pluak Daeng #MuayThai pic.twitter.com/0RNte4qlYS — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) November 30, 2020

The name of competitor taking on Saenchai at Thai Fight Nan, as well as the rest of fight card, is expected to be announced closer to the show.