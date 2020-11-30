Search
Muay Thai

The last fight of Saenchai in 2020 set for Dec 26 at Thai Fight Nan

Parviz Iskenderov
Saenchai at Thai Fight Pluak Daeng
Saenchai delivers front kick at Thai Fight Pluak Daeng | Pic: Facebook

Saenchai is set to go through the ropes for the last time this year on Saturday, December 26. The famed Muay Thai fighter will battle it out in the headliner of the next edition of “Thai Fight”, taking place in Nan, which is a rural province in northern Thailand bordering Laos.

Advertisements

Former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion in four different weight classes was in action this past weekend in Pluak Daeng, Rayong Province. Stepping inside the ring for the second time in one month, he secured the 58th win in a row. Check out the fight highlights below, while the full event video can be found here.

The name of competitor taking on Saenchai at Thai Fight Nan, as well as the rest of fight card, is expected to be announced closer to the show.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMuay Thai

Add a comment

Related

Thai Fight Pluak Daeng full event video and results – second fight of Saenchai in one month

Muay Thai
Thai Fight Pluak Daeng features nine bouts on Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng, Rayong Province. The event is headlined by famed...
Read more

Full card set for Thai Fight Pluak Daeng in Rayong Province – Saenchai second fight in three weeks

Muay Thai
The next edition of "Thai Fight" is held this Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng - a district in the northwestern...
Read more

Thai Fight Rayong scheduled for Nov 28 – Saenchai to look for 58th win in a row

Muay Thai
Following the show produced last weekend in Nakhon Ratchasima, commonly known as Korat (results and video here), Thai Fight returns to Thailand's eastern province...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Muay Thai

The last fight of Saenchai in 2020 set for Dec 26 at Thai Fight Nan

Saenchai is set to go through the ropes for the last time this year on Saturday, December 26. The famed Muay Thai fighter will...
Read more
Kickboxing

Yordniyom stops Rasy Soth – claims WKN featherweight title at Born to Fight 8 in Auckland

Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn became a new WKN World Featherweight Muay Thai champion, when he stopped Rasy Soth in the co-headliner of Born to Fight 8....
Read more
Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

Boxing

Harlem Eubank ‘not looking beyond Daniel Egbunike, but it’s all about further progressing’

Harlem Eubank is relishing the chance to once again show how much he has developed within the sport when he goes up against Daniel...
Read more
Muay Thai

The last fight of Saenchai in 2020 set for Dec 26 at Thai Fight Nan

Saenchai is set to go through the ropes for the last time this year on Saturday, December 26. The famed Muay Thai fighter will...
Read more
Boxing

James McGivern: I’ll showcase my talent and show everyone how good I really am

Highly-rated James McGivern has vowed to show the world what he is made of over the next year - as he prepares to return...
Read more
Kickboxing

Yordniyom stops Rasy Soth – claims WKN featherweight title at Born to Fight 8 in Auckland

Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn became a new WKN World Featherweight Muay Thai champion, when he stopped Rasy Soth in the co-headliner of Born to Fight 8....
Read more
Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Golden Contract Final

December 02, 2020

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Holland

December 05, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097