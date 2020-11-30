Yordniyom stops Rasy Soth – claims WKN featherweight title at Born to Fight 8 in Auckland

Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn became a new WKN World Featherweight Muay Thai champion, when he stopped Rasy Soth in the co-headliner of Born to Fight 8. The event took place at YMCA Auckland in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, November 28.

In the second round New Zealand-based Thai fighter first tagged his Cambodian opponent with left hook followed by a barrage of strikes, leg kick, knee and elbow, as well as another hook that sent him to the canvas. Soth got up and beat the eight count, and the fight resumed.

Yordniyom continued domination unloading another series of powerful punches, flooring Soth for the second time. The latter got back on his feet and made a couple of (wobbly) steps towards the referee, who, however, was not convinced it was safe to continue and waved the fight off.

The verdict heard Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn taking the win, as well as a prestigious belt, by TKO. You can watch the video of finish below.

Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn claims #WKN World Featherweight Muay Thai title at Born to Fight 8 last night #in Auckland ?? pic.twitter.com/dkC6mZcbVi — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) November 29, 2020

The Born to Fight 8 main event saw Dhcamad Armstrong of New Zealand squaring off against Lapa Halangahu of Tonga. The pair battled it out for WKN World Super Cruiserweight kickboxing title.

The contest went a distance. After five rounds the judges’ decision split. The ultimate result went in favor of the local athlete, who took the belt.

The rest of the card saw a series of kickboxing and MMA matchups.

Presented by Vahid Unesi, Born to Fight 8 followed a historic WKN World Cup held in Auckland, New Zealand in November 2019.