Search
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders doesn’t overlook Martin Murray: There is a risk to people’s lives

Newswire
Billy Joe Saunders
Billy Joe Saunders | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Two-weight World Champ focused on all-British showdown

Billy Joe Saunders insists that he hasn’t overlooked four-time World Title challenger Martin Murray as he prepares to put his WBO Super-Middleweight crown on the line for the second time this Friday at The SSE Arena, Wembley, shown live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Advertisements

Hatfield star Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) was on the verge of securing a mega fight with Mexican pound-for-pound icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic turned the sporting world on its head and scuppered his shot at greatness.

Saunders, who was scheduled to face Murray twice in 2018, has expressed his desire to take on the winner of Alvarez vs. Callum Smith in a huge unification battle in 2021, but the 31-year-old two-weight World Champion has refused to underestimate St Helens man Murray.

“I just want to get one in before the end of the year,” said Saunders. “There’s a lot of fighters struggling to get out. I’ve had a major disappointment. The Canelo fight fell through in May. On Friday we’ll rock and roll.

“If you want to go on professional experience, he’s had more fights than me. He’s challenged for the World Title four times. He should have been World Champion in two of those fights. I’ve promised him a chance.

“There’s always a risk I could get in there and get knocked out in one round. There’s a risk to people’s lives. I haven’t overlooked Martin. I’ve trained myself the best I can for the date. I know he doesn’t lay down, I can’t afford that kind of performance.

“Martin has his own mind. He’s prepared how he wants to prepare, whether he wants to train on emotion, grit or experience. He has to find a way to beat me and that will be difficult for any fighters on the planet. I can sense frustration from Martin’s camp. We had two fights that fell through.

“I would be disappointed if I went in there and blew him away in one round. I need rounds for next year. I need to get in there, in the real thing, to go into the big fights next year. To get over that bridge I need to beat Martin Murray. He’s not one of those fighters you can ever completely right off.”

Saunders vs. Murray tops of big night of action in London, Belfast’s James Tennyson (27-3, 23 KOs) meets Canada’s Josh O’Reilly (16-0, 6 KOs) in an Eliminator for the WBA Lightweight World Title, Watford Super-Bantamweight Shannon Courtenay (5-1, 2 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Poland’s Dorota Nurek (6-1, 1 KO), Derby’s Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) takes on Spain’s Cesar Nunez (17-2-1, 9 KOs) for the WBO International Super-Middleweight Title, New Malden Super-Middleweight talent Lerrone Richards (13-0, 3 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut, Southamptons’ Lewis Edmondson (3-0) clashes with Manchester’s John Telford (11-2-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds at Super-Middleweight and exciting Sheffield Featherweight Donte Dixon (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Welshman Angelo Dragone (5-1) over six rounds.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Florian Marku signs multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing

Boxing
London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The decorated former MMA fighter turned professional in...
Read more

Jacobs vs Rosado results – full fight card

Boxing
Super Middleweights Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-12, 14 KOs) meet in a twelve-round matchup on the top of Matchroom Boxing...
Read more

Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado weigh-in results, start time, fight order, undercard

Boxing
Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-12, 14 KOs) square off in a super middleweight matchup, headlining boxing fight card live on...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Vegas 16 fight card – Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 16 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the...
Read more
MMA

Claressa Shields to make MMA debut in 2021 – women’s boxing star signs with PFL

Professional Fighters League announced the signing of Claressa Shields, considered the best female boxer in the world. The 25-year old American is a three-division...
Read more
Boxing

Jazza Dickens says they can’t wait to fight with Ryan Walsh – we both shared a common loss

Jazza Dickens knows that the rewards on offer in the Golden Contract final can change his life - ahead of his long-awaited battle with...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

UFC

UFC Vegas 16 fight card – Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 16 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the...
Read more
Lethwei

WLC introduces 2020 World Lethwei Awards

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world's largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, has announced that voting for the 2020 is now officially open. The annual awards...
Read more
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders doesn’t overlook Martin Murray: There is a risk to people’s lives

Billy Joe Saunders insists that he hasn't overlooked four-time World Title challenger Martin Murray as he prepares to put his WBO Super-Middleweight crown on...
Read more
MMA

Claressa Shields to make MMA debut in 2021 – women’s boxing star signs with PFL

Professional Fighters League announced the signing of Claressa Shields, considered the best female boxer in the world. The 25-year old American is a three-division...
Read more
Boxing

Golden Contract Final: Dickens vs Walsh, Bolotniks vs Michel to stream live on ESPN+ in the US

Two MTK Global Golden Contract winners will be crowned this Wednesday, Dec. 2, when the 10-round light heavyweight and featherweight finals are contested at...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Golden Contract Final

December 02, 2020

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Holland

December 05, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097