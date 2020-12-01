Search
MMA

Claressa Shields to make MMA debut in 2021 – women’s boxing star signs with PFL

Newswire
Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields signs with Professional Fighters League to debut in MMA in 2021 | PFL

The Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist is Looking to Cement Herself as the Greatest Woman Fighter of All Time

Professional Fighters League announced the signing of Claressa Shields, considered the best female boxer in the world. The 25-year old American is a three-division boxing world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Shields, who has won all 10 of her bouts since turning pro after the 2016 Games, chose to make her MMA debut in the PFL, and will look to enter the 2022 PFL Season after a series of special attraction fights in 2021.

Advertisements

Shields is the consensus number one female pound-for-pound boxer in the world today, and has long expressed her intentions to compete in the sport of mixed martial arts as well, with aspirations of becoming the greatest two-sport athlete of all time and simultaneously holding world championships in boxing and MMA. In addition to her two Olympic golds, Shields is a two-time amateur world champion and the fastest boxer to earn titles in three different divisions.

Apart from her accolades inside the boxing ring, Shields is an advocate for youth development and women’s rights. In 2016, Shields was voted as the SportsWoman of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation, founded by Billie Jean King.

“I am thrilled to announce that the PFL has signed Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic Boxing gold medalist and three-division pro boxing world champion,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League. “She has transcended sports and has become a global icon, and an inspiration to aspiring young athletes. Claressa is an incredible human being, a bonafide star athlete, and has an amazing story.”

“Claressa will continue to box professionally as she embarks on her multi-year PFL MMA career. Fans will get to experience her professional MMA debut in 2021, which can be seen across the United States via ESPN, as well as in 160 countries all over the world,” Murray added.

“I want to thank Professional Fighters League and Peter Murray for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity. What drew me to the PFL is that it is definitely a fighter-first organization, and I can’t wait to be a part of that. Since turning pro it has been my goal to be the GWOAT and to be a two-sport star like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders,” said Claressa Shields. “I want to go where no man or woman has gone and hold championships in both boxing and MMA at the same time. The one-two punch of PFL in MMA and Salita Promotions in boxing will allow me to continue to show that there are no limits to what a woman can do. I can’t wait to get to work!”

“We are delighted to enter MMA with the PFL – an innovative, progressive organization with the most compelling format in the industry,” said Shields’ manager, Mark Taffet. “Claressa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete who has already accomplished in boxing what no man or woman has ever done. She now looks to continue to make history by becoming the first man or woman to hold championships in both boxing and MMA simultaneously. Now, with the PFL in MMA and Salita Promotions in boxing, she will be able to do that on a global stage while continuing to grow her worldwide audience of fans.”

The PFL’s 2021 season begins on April 23, with the Regular Season continuing on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25. The 2021 season features the return of two-time reigning PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion Kayla Harrison, who is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

Fabricio Werdum joins Professional Fighters League – to debut in April 2021

MMA
Today, the Professional Fighters League announced the signing of Fabricio Werdum, one of the greatest heavyweight fighters MMA has ever seen. The charismatic Brazilian...
Read more

Professional Fighters League to leverage IBM technologies to innovate next-gen proprietary SmartCage

MMA
The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, today announced it will be leveraging Flagship’s capabilities...
Read more

Professional Fighters League Regular Season 2021 – schedule announced

MMA
Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship format, today announced that the 2021...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Vegas 16 fight card – Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 16 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the...
Read more
MMA

Claressa Shields to make MMA debut in 2021 – women’s boxing star signs with PFL

Professional Fighters League announced the signing of Claressa Shields, considered the best female boxer in the world. The 25-year old American is a three-division...
Read more
Boxing

Jazza Dickens says they can’t wait to fight with Ryan Walsh – we both shared a common loss

Jazza Dickens knows that the rewards on offer in the Golden Contract final can change his life - ahead of his long-awaited battle with...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

UFC

UFC Vegas 16 fight card – Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 16 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the...
Read more
Lethwei

WLC introduces 2020 World Lethwei Awards

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world's largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, has announced that voting for the 2020 is now officially open. The annual awards...
Read more
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders doesn’t overlook Martin Murray: There is a risk to people’s lives

Billy Joe Saunders insists that he hasn't overlooked four-time World Title challenger Martin Murray as he prepares to put his WBO Super-Middleweight crown on...
Read more
MMA

Claressa Shields to make MMA debut in 2021 – women’s boxing star signs with PFL

Professional Fighters League announced the signing of Claressa Shields, considered the best female boxer in the world. The 25-year old American is a three-division...
Read more
Boxing

Golden Contract Final: Dickens vs Walsh, Bolotniks vs Michel to stream live on ESPN+ in the US

Two MTK Global Golden Contract winners will be crowned this Wednesday, Dec. 2, when the 10-round light heavyweight and featherweight finals are contested at...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Golden Contract Final

December 02, 2020

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Holland

December 05, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097