Search
Boxing

Jazza Dickens says they can’t wait to fight with Ryan Walsh – we both shared a common loss

Newswire
Jazza Dickens
Jazza Dickens | MTK Global

'Winning the Golden Contract leads to health and wealth'

Jazza Dickens knows that the rewards on offer in the Golden Contract final can change his life – ahead of his long-awaited battle with Ryan Walsh on Wednesday.

Advertisements

Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs) defends his WBO European featherweight title against Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The fight is highly-anticipated within boxing, with the bookies are struggling to split the two fighters, and Dickens is excited about the prospect of what can come with a victory over Walsh.

Dickens said: “A win here leads to happiness, health and wealth. My mindset has changed a lot. I’m grateful to god for this opportunity and I thank him for giving me the strength to fight.

“I can’t wait for this fight, and it’s been a long time coming after it was pushed back in September. Me and Ryan both want the fight more than anyone and we took a blow on that day when it was called off.

“We spoke briefly over the phone about it, as we both shared a common loss, but now it is finally here and I’ll take this opportunity.”

Elsewhere on the show, Ricards Bolotniks faces Serge Michel in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, and Hassan Azim makes his debut too.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Golden Contract Final: Dickens vs Walsh, Bolotniks vs Michel to stream live on ESPN+ in the US

Boxing
Two MTK Global Golden Contract winners will be crowned this Wednesday, Dec. 2, when the 10-round light heavyweight and featherweight finals are contested at...
Read more

Ricards Bolotniks says his will is stronger than Serge Michel

Boxing
Ricards Bolotniks feels he will have too much for Serge Michel to deal with when they meet in Wednesday's highly-anticipated Golden Contract final. Bolotniks (17-5-1,...
Read more

Harlem Eubank ‘not looking beyond Daniel Egbunike, but it’s all about further progressing’

Boxing
Harlem Eubank is relishing the chance to once again show how much he has developed within the sport when he goes up against Daniel...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Jazza Dickens says they can’t wait to fight with Ryan Walsh – we both shared a common loss

Jazza Dickens knows that the rewards on offer in the Golden Contract final can change his life - ahead of his long-awaited battle with...
Read more
Boxing

Ricards Bolotniks says his will is stronger than Serge Michel

Ricards Bolotniks feels he will have too much for Serge Michel to deal with when they meet in Wednesday's highly-anticipated Golden Contract final. Bolotniks (17-5-1,...
Read more
Muay Thai

The last fight of Saenchai in 2020 set for Dec 26 at Thai Fight Nan

Saenchai is set to go through the ropes for the last time this year on Saturday, December 26. The famed Muay Thai fighter will...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

Boxing

Golden Contract Final: Dickens vs Walsh, Bolotniks vs Michel to stream live on ESPN+ in the US

Two MTK Global Golden Contract winners will be crowned this Wednesday, Dec. 2, when the 10-round light heavyweight and featherweight finals are contested at...
Read more
Boxing

Jazza Dickens says they can’t wait to fight with Ryan Walsh – we both shared a common loss

Jazza Dickens knows that the rewards on offer in the Golden Contract final can change his life - ahead of his long-awaited battle with...
Read more
Boxing

Ricards Bolotniks says his will is stronger than Serge Michel

Ricards Bolotniks feels he will have too much for Serge Michel to deal with when they meet in Wednesday's highly-anticipated Golden Contract final. Bolotniks (17-5-1,...
Read more
Boxing

Harlem Eubank ‘not looking beyond Daniel Egbunike, but it’s all about further progressing’

Harlem Eubank is relishing the chance to once again show how much he has developed within the sport when he goes up against Daniel...
Read more
Muay Thai

The last fight of Saenchai in 2020 set for Dec 26 at Thai Fight Nan

Saenchai is set to go through the ropes for the last time this year on Saturday, December 26. The famed Muay Thai fighter will...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Golden Contract Final

December 02, 2020

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Holland

December 05, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097