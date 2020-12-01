Ricards Bolotniks says his will is stronger than Serge Michel

Ricards Bolotniks feels he will have too much for Serge Michel to deal with when they meet in Wednesday’s highly-anticipated Golden Contract final.

Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO European light-heavyweight title against Michel (11-1, 8 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The Latvian boxer has praised his opponent for the impressive run he has had to the final, but feels it will be a step too far for Michel on Wednesday.

Bolotniks said: “Serge has also come to the final with two very good victories. One by decision and one by knockout, just like me. We will both be doing everything to win, but I will show him that my will is stronger than his.

“I haven’t thought about knocking him out. I just think about winning and bringing the title home to me and my wife. After my victory on December 2nd I just want to come home and celebrate Christmas and New Year with my family and my wife.

“I’m happy it’s finally here. It has been a bad year for everybody, so it is nice to finish the year with this great fight. As for my next fight, we will think about that in January, I’m just focused on December 2nd.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s bill, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, James McGivern faces Jordan Ellison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, and Hassan Azim enters the paid ranks.