Search
Lethwei

WLC introduces 2020 World Lethwei Awards

Gerald Ng
Somiong Luktupfah vs Sok Rith
Somiong Luktupfah vs Sok Rith in lethwei battle | WLC

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, has announced that voting for the 2020 is now officially open. The annual awards are a celebration of the tireless effort and dedication of the world-class athletes, officials and coaches in the industry to make each year a resounding success in the continuous growth of the sport of lethwei.

Advertisements

This year’s edition will be virtual and nominations will be done on the official website. Voting opens on 1 December and closes on 12 December.

Voting Categories

  • Fighter of The Year
  • Female Fighter of The Year
  • International Fighter of The Year
  • Breakthrough Fighter of The Year
  • Newcomer of The Year
  • Knockout of The Year
  • Fight of The Year
  • Comeback of The Year
  • Upset of The Year

Honorary Categories (Non-voting)

  • Event of The Year
  • Winner Celebration of The Year
  • Coach of The Year
  • Referee of The Year
  • Journalist of The Year

World Lethwei Championship chairman Zay Thiha stated, “World Lethwei Championship is excited to honour and reward the brilliance of the elite athletes within the World Lethwei Championship ranks! Through their performances, lethwei is the fastest growing combat sport in the world! This year, the loyal and dedicated fans of lethwei get to be involved and vote for who they believe deserves to be recognised.”

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsLethwei

Add a comment

Related

The best World Lethwei Championship knockouts in 2020

Lethwei
Time flies and the absolute madness that is 2020 is almost over. During this year, the bare knuckle fighting industry-leader, World Lethwei Championship continued...
Read more

Dream fights for next World Lethwei Championship events

Lethwei
Dream fights are putting together the matchups, that are most anticipated. When those bouts happen, the fans enjoy the best of the best action...
Read more

Antonio Faria – World Lethwei champion and master tattoo artist from Portugal

Lifestyle
One fine afternoon in Bangkok, there is a man who sits behind the table drawing his next masterpiece. He is transfixed on his work....
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Vegas 16 fight card – Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 16 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the...
Read more
MMA

Claressa Shields to make MMA debut in 2021 – women’s boxing star signs with PFL

Professional Fighters League announced the signing of Claressa Shields, considered the best female boxer in the world. The 25-year old American is a three-division...
Read more
Boxing

Jazza Dickens says they can’t wait to fight with Ryan Walsh – we both shared a common loss

Jazza Dickens knows that the rewards on offer in the Golden Contract final can change his life - ahead of his long-awaited battle with...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

UFC

UFC Vegas 16 fight card – Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 16 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the...
Read more
Lethwei

WLC introduces 2020 World Lethwei Awards

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world's largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, has announced that voting for the 2020 is now officially open. The annual awards...
Read more
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders doesn’t overlook Martin Murray: There is a risk to people’s lives

Billy Joe Saunders insists that he hasn't overlooked four-time World Title challenger Martin Murray as he prepares to put his WBO Super-Middleweight crown on...
Read more
MMA

Claressa Shields to make MMA debut in 2021 – women’s boxing star signs with PFL

Professional Fighters League announced the signing of Claressa Shields, considered the best female boxer in the world. The 25-year old American is a three-division...
Read more
Boxing

Golden Contract Final: Dickens vs Walsh, Bolotniks vs Michel to stream live on ESPN+ in the US

Two MTK Global Golden Contract winners will be crowned this Wednesday, Dec. 2, when the 10-round light heavyweight and featherweight finals are contested at...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Golden Contract Final

December 02, 2020

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Holland

December 05, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097