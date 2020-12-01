WLC introduces 2020 World Lethwei Awards

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, has announced that voting for the 2020 is now officially open. The annual awards are a celebration of the tireless effort and dedication of the world-class athletes, officials and coaches in the industry to make each year a resounding success in the continuous growth of the sport of lethwei.
This year’s edition will be virtual and nominations will be done on the official website. Voting opens on 1 December and closes on 12 December.
Voting Categories
- Fighter of The Year
- Female Fighter of The Year
- International Fighter of The Year
- Breakthrough Fighter of The Year
- Newcomer of The Year
- Knockout of The Year
- Fight of The Year
- Comeback of The Year
- Upset of The Year
Honorary Categories (Non-voting)
- Event of The Year
- Winner Celebration of The Year
- Coach of The Year
- Referee of The Year
- Journalist of The Year
World Lethwei Championship chairman Zay Thiha stated, “World Lethwei Championship is excited to honour and reward the brilliance of the elite athletes within the World Lethwei Championship ranks! Through their performances, lethwei is the fastest growing combat sport in the world! This year, the loyal and dedicated fans of lethwei get to be involved and vote for who they believe deserves to be recognised.”