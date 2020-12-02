Golden Contract Finals weigh-in results, fight order, start time and how to watch

A pair of Golden Contract Finals take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday, December 2. In the main event Jazza Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs) defends his WBO European featherweight title against Ryan Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs). In the co-main event Ricards Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO European light-heavyweight title against Serge Michel (11-1, 8 KOs).

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. The full fight card and weigh-in results below.

How to watch Golden Contract Final live

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Golden Contract Finals live on Sky Sport. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT. In the United States the live stream is available on ESPN Plus, kicking off at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Jazza Dickens (8st 13lbs 12oz) vs. Ryan Walsh (8st 13lbs) – Dickens’ WBO European featherweight title

Ricards Bolotniks (12st 6lbs) vs. Serge Michel (12st 6lbs 10oz) – Bolotniks’ WBO European light-heavyweight title

Daniel Egbunike (9st 13lbs 5oz) vs. Harlem Eubank (9st 13lbs 7oz), 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Adam Azim (9st 11lbs 7oz) vs. Ed Harrison (9st 9lbs 10oz), 6 rounds, lightweight

James McGivern (9st 7lbs 12oz) vs. Jordan Ellison (9st 9lbs 4oz), 6 rounds, lightweight

Fearghus Quinn (11st 8lbs) vs. Scott James (11st 7lbs), 6 rounds, middleweight