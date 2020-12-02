Search
Boxing

Serge Michel wants to fight big names and become world champion – ‘after I beat Bolotniks’

Newswire
Ricards Bolotniks vs Serge Michel
Ricards Bolotniks vs Serge Michel weigh-in faceoff | MTK Global

Serge Michel hopes that a victory over Ricards Bolotniks can lead to a future world title shot ahead of their Golden Contract light-heavyweight final tonight.

Michel (11-1, 8 KOs) challenges Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) for the WBO European light-heavyweight title at Production Park Studios in Wakefield this evening, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Both men have picked up impressive wins on their way to the final, but Michel is targeting a performance that secures some huge names next year.

Michel said: “I’m very excited that the final is about to happen, and I hope after I beat Bolotniks that I can fight the big names in the light heavyweight division. I want to become world champion.

“I’m the better fighter and I have spoken previously about my advantages, but me fighting at the venue already in September and knowing what to expect is one more advantage for me.

“I was an amateur that fought at the highest level by competing at the Olympics, and I want to compete at the highest level as a professional. To do that I need to beat Ricards Bolotniks tonight.”

Elsewhere on this evening’s bill, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, James McGivern faces Jordan Ellison, and Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James.

