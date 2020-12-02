Search
UFC Vegas 16 fight card – Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori

Parviz Iskenderov
Jack Hermansson
Jack Hermansson delivers kick in his bout against Bradley Scott | Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

UFC Vegas 16 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the main event Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori square off at middleweight.

Hermansson was first lined up against Darren Till, who was forced to pull out early November due to injury. He was replaced by Kevin Holland, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the event last last month. Vettori was set to face Ronaldo Souza the following week at UFC 256, but took a fight against Hermansson, saving the show.

Jack Hermansson (21-5) last fought in July at UFC Fight Island 2 in Abu Dhabi, where he submitted Kelvin Gastelum in the first round. With the win he rebounded from the defeat suffered via second-round TKO against Jared Cannonier last September.

Marvin Vettori (15-4-1) is riding the three-win streak. In June he submitted Karl Roberson in the first round, following a pair of unanimous decisions against Andrew Sanchez and and Cezar Ferreira.

The co-main event at UFC Vegas 16 features Ovince Saint Preux up against Jamahal Hill at light heavyweight. The current (as of writing) fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori card

Main Card

Middleweight Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

Light Heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

Women’s Flyweight Montana De La Rosa vs. Taila Santos

Light Heavyweight Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan Arte

Featherweight Movsar Evloev vs. Nate Landwehr

Preliminary card

Heavyweight Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier

Lightweight Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt

Flyweight Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

Featherweight Ilia Topuria vs. Damon Jackson

Lightweight Gabriel Benítez vs. Justin Jaynes

Bantamweight Louis Smolka vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

