Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray press conference live stream video

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) this coming Friday, December 4 at The SSE Arena, Wembley. Boxing fans around the world can watch the event live on DAZN.

The pre-fight press conference is held today. In attendance Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearm, the main event fighters, as well as the undercard competitors. You can watch the live stream up top.

The full Saunders vs Murray fight card can be found below.

Saunders vs Murray card

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) vs. Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs), middleweight, 12 rounds – Saunders’ WBO super-middleweight title

James Tennyson vs. Josh O’Reilly, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA Lightweight World Title Eliminator

Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Cesar Nunez (17-2-1, 9 KOs) – WBO International Super-Middleweight Title

Shannon Courtenay (5-1, 2 KOs) vs. Dorota Nurek (6-1, 1 KO)

Lerrone Richards (13-0, 3 KOs) vs. Timo Laine (28-14, 12 KOs)

Lewis Edmondson (3-0) vs. John Telford (11-2-1, 2 KOs)

Donte Dixon (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Angelo Dragone (5-1)