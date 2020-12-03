Search
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray press conference live stream video

Newswire
Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) this coming Friday, December 4 at The SSE Arena, Wembley. Boxing fans around the world can watch the event live on DAZN.

The pre-fight press conference is held today. In attendance Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearm, the main event fighters, as well as the undercard competitors. You can watch the live stream up top.

The full Saunders vs Murray fight card can be found below.

Saunders vs Murray card

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) vs. Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs), middleweight, 12 rounds – Saunders’ WBO super-middleweight title

James Tennyson vs. Josh O’Reilly, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA Lightweight World Title Eliminator

Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Cesar Nunez (17-2-1, 9 KOs) – WBO International Super-Middleweight Title

Shannon Courtenay (5-1, 2 KOs) vs. Dorota Nurek (6-1, 1 KO)

Lerrone Richards (13-0, 3 KOs) vs. Timo Laine (28-14, 12 KOs)

Lewis Edmondson (3-0) vs. John Telford (11-2-1, 2 KOs)

Donte Dixon (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Angelo Dragone (5-1)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Related

Billy Joe Saunders doesn’t overlook Martin Murray: There is a risk to people’s lives

Boxing
Billy Joe Saunders insists that he hasn't overlooked four-time World Title challenger Martin Murray as he prepares to put his WBO Super-Middleweight crown on...
James Tennyson vs Josh O’Reilly – WBA lightweight title eliminator added to Saunders vs Murray undercard

Boxing
James Tennyson will face Josh O'Reilly in an Eliminator for the WBA Lightweight World Title on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders' WBO Super-Middleweight...
Lewie Edmondson loving life with Billy Joe Saunders

Boxing
Lewie Edmondson is set to display the skills he's learned from training alongside Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Scott Williams on tonight's action-packed...
