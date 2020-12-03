Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray weigh-in results and live stream video – 12 am AEDT

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) on Friday, December 4 (Saturday, December 5 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve-rounds world championship bout headlines the fight card live on DAZN from The SSE Arena, Wembley.
The co-feature is a 12-round WBA lightweight world title eliminator between James Tennyson (27-3, 23 KOs ) and Josh O’Reilly (16-0, 6 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.
A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. The Saunders vs Murray official weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, December 3 at 1 pm GMT, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT, and 12 am AEDT on Friday, December 4 in Australia. The live stream is available up top.
Saunders vs Murray card
Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray
James Tennyson vs. Josh O’Reilly
Shannon Courtenay vs. Dorota Norek
Zach Parker vs. Cesar Nunez
Lerrone Richards vs. Timo Laine
Lewis Edmondson vs. John Telford
Donte Dixon vs. Angelo Dragone