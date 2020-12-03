Search
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray weigh-in results and live stream video – 12 am AEDT

Newswire
Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) on Friday, December 4 (Saturday, December 5 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve-rounds world championship bout headlines the fight card live on DAZN from The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The co-feature is a 12-round WBA lightweight world title eliminator between James Tennyson (27-3, 23 KOs ) and Josh O’Reilly (16-0, 6 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. The Saunders vs Murray official weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, December 3 at 1 pm GMT, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT, and 12 am AEDT on Friday, December 4 in Australia. The live stream is available up top.

Stay tuned with Saunders vs Murray weigh-in results below.

Saunders vs Murray card

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

James Tennyson vs. Josh O’Reilly

Shannon Courtenay vs. Dorota Norek

Zach Parker vs. Cesar Nunez

Lerrone Richards vs. Timo Laine

Lewis Edmondson vs. John Telford

Donte Dixon vs. Angelo Dragone

