Errol Spence Jr wanted to face someone dangerous – Danny Garcia here for the fight of his life

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. defends his title against two-division champion Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The contest headlines PBC boxing card at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas live on pay-per-view.

At the final pre-fight press conference held early today, Spence Jr. was joined by his trainer Derrick James. Garcia was accompanied by his father and trainer Angel Garcia. Below is what they had to say, while the video is available up top.

Errol Spence Jr

“Fighting in my hometown is a lifelong dream. To have my comeback fight at home means the world to me. I won’t let this moment go to waste.

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work and showed the discipline I had to in order to get back to this position. Seeing my kids every day, it motivated me to give back to them and train hard in the gym. I made sure there were no outside distractions stopping me.

“We’ve been in the gym since February grinding hard and now we’re back. I’m ready. My coach has watched me closely and he’s seen that everything is on point and back to where it was. Everyone is going to see the same Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday night.

“I have a renewed focus. I’m back focused on the things that got me to the top of the mountain. That’s really about being back in the gym every day no matter what. I’m not just going to be in the gym when it’s fight time. We’re grinding hard every day. That’s what got me to being unified champion in the first place.

“Nobody forced me to fight Danny Garcia. But I wanted to face someone dangerous who would keep me focused and in the gym training hard. Fighting someone who’s a great fighter like Danny pushes me to another level. That’s the level I’m supposed to be at.

“I’m sharper than I’ve ever been and making weight easier than I ever did before. The focus is there just like it was in the start of my career. It’s a renewed focus and everything is clicking.

“I’m going to prove that I’m still the same Errol Spence Jr. I know that people have a lot of questions. Those questions need to be answered. I don’t think I would have answered them against lighter competition. People who haven’t been in the gym are going to see those answers on Saturday.

“This fight is ending with me winning. Life has taught me that this world isn’t perfect. It might not be perfect, but I’m going to get the victory.”

Danny Garcia

“Texas has always been great to me. I fought in the state a lot as a prospect. In 2012 I won my first world title in Houston. I have a lot of fans in the state and I feel like it’s a home away from home. It’s a special place for me. I don’t look at it like I’m on the road. I just see it as being here to handle business.

“I called Errol out a year ago and we were going to fight in January. But boxing is a sport of timing and the time is now. I feel great and had a tremendous camp. I did everything I was supposed to do. I just have to go out there Saturday night and do what I do best.

“I’m not worried about being the underdog. I know that I’m a great champion and a great fighter. That’s why I’m here today. I’m going to prove it again on Saturday night.

“This is a great opportunity. There’s no feeling like winning, and winning a world title is the best feeling in the world. I’ve taken it for granted before, but in this world you learn off of your mistakes and become a better man.

“We definitely know what’s at stake. We pushed ourselves to the limit every day. This is a big stage, but I’ve been here before. I’ve been headlining fights on the championship level for eight years. I’ve always been a top level fighter.

“We’ve worked on all kinds of things in the gym. We can box or bang on the inside. We can move around or walk him down. At this level, you have to be able to do everything. We had a lot of different sparring partners so that we’re prepared for Saturday night.

“You can say what you want to say at this point. I’m here for the fight of my life. Come Saturday night, I will be victorious.”

Derrick James, Spence’s trainer

“The respect that Danny and Angel want, I give it to them, because I’ve seen what they’ve done throughout Danny’s career. Angel is supposed to believe in what he thinks his son is going to do. I feel the exact same way about what Errol is going to do. In the end, we will be victorious.

“You can’t make it to this level without believing in yourself. We don’t have to talk. Errol and I are quiet. If you believe in yourself, you don’t have to talk about it.

“Our respect for Danny makes us train harder and makes Errol focus even more. He’s focused on his task and that’s constantly proving he’s the best welterweight in the world.”

Angel Garcia, Garcia’s Father & Trainer

“We had a great camp. We left everything in the gym. The job is done and we’re here now. Danny is going to go out there and show the world what a true champion is made of.

“We’ve been on pay-per-view before, it wasn’t our card, but to us it was. Nothing is going to phase Danny heading into this fight. It doesn’t matter what anyone on the outside is saying.

“Danny doesn’t just know how to win. He knows how to kick your ass.”

