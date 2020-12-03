Search
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr wanted to face someone dangerous – Danny Garcia here for the fight of his life

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Spence Jr vs Garcia final pre-fight press conference recap

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. defends his title against two-division champion Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The contest headlines PBC boxing card at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas live on pay-per-view. Order now >> (US and Canada).

Advertisements

At the final pre-fight press conference held early today, Spence Jr. was joined by his trainer Derrick James. Garcia was accompanied by his father and trainer Angel Garcia. Below is what they had to say, while the video is available up top.

Errol Spence Jr

“Fighting in my hometown is a lifelong dream. To have my comeback fight at home means the world to me. I won’t let this moment go to waste.

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work and showed the discipline I had to in order to get back to this position. Seeing my kids every day, it motivated me to give back to them and train hard in the gym. I made sure there were no outside distractions stopping me.

“We’ve been in the gym since February grinding hard and now we’re back. I’m ready. My coach has watched me closely and he’s seen that everything is on point and back to where it was. Everyone is going to see the same Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday night.

“I have a renewed focus. I’m back focused on the things that got me to the top of the mountain. That’s really about being back in the gym every day no matter what. I’m not just going to be in the gym when it’s fight time. We’re grinding hard every day. That’s what got me to being unified champion in the first place.

“Nobody forced me to fight Danny Garcia. But I wanted to face someone dangerous who would keep me focused and in the gym training hard. Fighting someone who’s a great fighter like Danny pushes me to another level. That’s the level I’m supposed to be at.

“I’m sharper than I’ve ever been and making weight easier than I ever did before. The focus is there just like it was in the start of my career. It’s a renewed focus and everything is clicking.

“I’m going to prove that I’m still the same Errol Spence Jr. I know that people have a lot of questions. Those questions need to be answered. I don’t think I would have answered them against lighter competition. People who haven’t been in the gym are going to see those answers on Saturday.

“This fight is ending with me winning. Life has taught me that this world isn’t perfect. It might not be perfect, but I’m going to get the victory.”

Danny Garcia

“Texas has always been great to me. I fought in the state a lot as a prospect. In 2012 I won my first world title in Houston. I have a lot of fans in the state and I feel like it’s a home away from home. It’s a special place for me. I don’t look at it like I’m on the road. I just see it as being here to handle business.

“I called Errol out a year ago and we were going to fight in January. But boxing is a sport of timing and the time is now. I feel great and had a tremendous camp. I did everything I was supposed to do. I just have to go out there Saturday night and do what I do best.

“I’m not worried about being the underdog. I know that I’m a great champion and a great fighter. That’s why I’m here today. I’m going to prove it again on Saturday night.

“This is a great opportunity. There’s no feeling like winning, and winning a world title is the best feeling in the world. I’ve taken it for granted before, but in this world you learn off of your mistakes and become a better man.

“We definitely know what’s at stake. We pushed ourselves to the limit every day. This is a big stage, but I’ve been here before. I’ve been headlining fights on the championship level for eight years. I’ve always been a top level fighter.

“We’ve worked on all kinds of things in the gym. We can box or bang on the inside. We can move around or walk him down. At this level, you have to be able to do everything. We had a lot of different sparring partners so that we’re prepared for Saturday night.

“You can say what you want to say at this point. I’m here for the fight of my life. Come Saturday night, I will be victorious.”

Derrick James, Spence’s trainer

“The respect that Danny and Angel want, I give it to them, because I’ve seen what they’ve done throughout Danny’s career. Angel is supposed to believe in what he thinks his son is going to do. I feel the exact same way about what Errol is going to do. In the end, we will be victorious.

“You can’t make it to this level without believing in yourself. We don’t have to talk. Errol and I are quiet. If you believe in yourself, you don’t have to talk about it.

“Our respect for Danny makes us train harder and makes Errol focus even more. He’s focused on his task and that’s constantly proving he’s the best welterweight in the world.”

Angel Garcia, Garcia’s Father & Trainer

“We had a great camp. We left everything in the gym. The job is done and we’re here now. Danny is going to go out there and show the world what a true champion is made of.

“We’ve been on pay-per-view before, it wasn’t our card, but to us it was. Nothing is going to phase Danny heading into this fight. It doesn’t matter what anyone on the outside is saying.

“Danny doesn’t just know how to win. He knows how to kick your ass.”

The full Spence Jr vs Garcia fight card can be found here.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Spence Jr vs Garcia undercard suffers two blows – fighters test positive for COVID-19

Boxing
Super welterweight sensation Sebastian "The Towering Inferno" Fundora will face former title challenger Habib Ahmed in a Super Welterweight Title Eliminator on the FOX...
Read more

Underdog his whole career Danny Garcia says he is ready for legacy fight against Errol Spence Jr

Boxing
Two-division world champion Danny "Swift" Garcia showed off his skills and previewed his upcoming showdown against unified welterweight champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr....
Read more

Javier Fortuna TKO’s Antonio Lozada, Austin Dulay decisions Jose Luis Gallegos, Fernando Molina bests Jose Zaragoza

Boxing
Former world champion Javier "El Abejon" Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) delivered a dominating performance in stopping Mexican contender Antonio Lozada (40-5-1, 34 KOs) in...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

Watch 5 Badr Hari knockouts – kickboxing star returns against Benjamin Adegbuyi on Dec 19

Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 in Rotterdam, Holland. Former K-1 and It's Showtime heavyweight champion faces Benjamin Adegbuyi...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr wanted to face someone dangerous – Danny Garcia here for the fight of his life

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. defends his title against two-division champion Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders plans to retire Martin Murray, who looks to achieve what no-one else has done in the UK

Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray this coming Friday, November 4 at The SSE Arena, Wembley. Boxing fans...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray weigh-in results and live stream video – 12 am AEDT

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) on Friday, December 4 (Saturday, December...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch 5 Badr Hari knockouts – kickboxing star returns against Benjamin Adegbuyi on Dec 19

Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 in Rotterdam, Holland. Former K-1 and It's Showtime heavyweight champion faces Benjamin Adegbuyi...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr wanted to face someone dangerous – Danny Garcia here for the fight of his life

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. defends his title against two-division champion Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
Boxing

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Francisco Rodriguez Jr joins Canelo vs Smith undercard

Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC World Flyweight title against Francisco Rodriguez Jr on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez's World title clash with...
Read more
Boxing

Spence Jr vs Garcia undercard suffers two blows – fighters test positive for COVID-19

Super welterweight sensation Sebastian "The Towering Inferno" Fundora will face former title challenger Habib Ahmed in a Super Welterweight Title Eliminator on the FOX...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Holland

December 05, 2020

MMA

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097