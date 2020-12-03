Search
Boxing

Golden Contract Final results: Jazza Dickens decisions Ryan Walsh, Ricards Bolotniks stops Serge Michel

Parviz Iskenderov
Jazza Dickens
Jazza Dickens victorious over Ryan Walsh to retain WBO European featherweight title | MTK Global

Golden Contract Finals took place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday, December 2. The event aired live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN Plus in the US.

In the main event Jazza Dickens retained his WBO European featherweight title by unanimous decision against Ryan Walsh. After ten rounds the judges decision decaled 98-93, 97-94, 96-94.

Winning the Golden Contract featherweight final, Dickens also updated his record to 30-3, 11 KOs. Walsh dropped to 26-3, 12 KOs.

In the co-main event Ricards Bolotniks retained his WBO European light heavyweight title and won Golden Contract light heavyweight final. Securing the win by TKO at 2:50 into the tenth round against Serge Michel, he updated his record to 18-5, 8 KOs. The latter dropped to 11-2, 8 KOs.

The complete results from the event can be found below.

Golden Contract Final results

Jazza Dickens def. Ryan Walsh by unanimous decision (98-93, 97-94, 96-94), retains WBO European featherweight title

Ricards Bolotniks def. Serge Michel by TKO (R10 at 2:50) – retains WBO European light-heavyweight title

Harlem Eubank def. Daniel Egbunike by points decision (97-94) – wins English super-lightweight title eliminator

Adam Azim def. Ed Harrison by points decision (60-54)

James McGivern def. Jordan Ellison by points decision (60-53)

Fearghus Quinn def. Scott James (6-6-1) by points decision (60-54)

Boxing

