Search
Boxing

James Tennyson: It’s just about winning, whether or not it looks good

Newswire
James Tennyson
James Tennyson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Belfast powerhouse confident ahead of World Title Eliminator

James Tennyson says he is ready to step up to the next level and mix it with the best 135lbs fighters on the planet. The heavy-handed Belfast banger intends on proving it when he takes on unbeaten Canadian Josh O’Reilly at The SSE Arena, Wembley this Friday, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Advertisements

‘The Assassin’ (27-3, 23 KOs) continued his destructive form last time out at Matchroom Fight Camp in August when he claimed the vacant British Lightweight Title with a ruthless sixth round stoppage win over brave but battered Welshman Gavin Gwynne.

A second World Title shot is within touching distance for Tennyson if he defeats O’Reilly in their WBA Lightweight World Title Eliminator, but Tennyson isn’t writing off his opponent, acknowledging that he has a strong track record and plenty to fight for.

“This is a big step forward, a World Title Eliminator,” said Tennyson. “It can open some doors and opportunities for me. I know I can mix it with those guys. I want the opportunities with the big names.

“I haven’t watched too much of O’Reilly. Tony (Dunlop) is happy with how training is going. We’re very confident of getting the win on Friday. He’s ranked above me. It’s a must win. It’s just about winning, whether or not it looks good.

“He’s 16 and 0, and holds two Titles, the IBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title and NABA Lightweight Title. He’s very confident and clearly he’s here to win. It’s his big opportunity, it’s not one I can take lightly with the rewards at the end of it.

“I’m very highly motivated. I haven’t stopped thinking about a World Title. Fighting at that level is where I want to be. I’m working very hard to get myself into that position again. It’s a stage of boxing I’ve wanted to get back at. I want to bring big fights back to Belfast. It’s a dream. It’s one I’m getting closer to.”

Tennyson vs. O’Reilly is part of a big night of action in London. In the main event Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs).

Also on the card Watford Super-Bantamweight Shannon Courtenay (5-1, 2 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Poland’s Dorota Nurek (6-1, 1 KO), Derby’s Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) takes on Spain’s Cesar Nunez (17-2-1, 9 KOs) for the WBO International Super-Middleweight Title, and New Malden Super-Middleweight talent Lerrone Richards (13-0, 3 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut against Finland’s Timo Laine (28-14, 12 KOs). In addition, Southampton’s Lewis Edmondson (3-0) clashes with Manchester’s John Telford (11-2-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds at Super-Middleweight and exciting Sheffield Featherweight Donte Dixon (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Welshman Angelo Dragone (5-1) over six rounds.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray press conference live stream video

Boxing
Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) this coming Friday, December 4 at...
Read more

Joshua vs Pulev tickets info announced – limited number of fans allowed to watch fight live at the arena

Boxing
Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs)...
Read more

Billy Joe Saunders doesn’t overlook Martin Murray: There is a risk to people’s lives

Boxing
Billy Joe Saunders insists that he hasn't overlooked four-time World Title challenger Martin Murray as he prepares to put his WBO Super-Middleweight crown on...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray press conference live stream video

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) this coming Friday, December 4 at...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says their third fight with Mike Tyson must happen – no more excuses

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield says he was confused when Mike Tyson chose to face Roy Jones Jr. and not...
Read more
Boxing

Golden Contract Finals weigh-in results, fight order, start time and how to watch

A pair of Golden Contract Finals take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday, December 2. In the main event Jazza Dickens...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray press conference live stream video

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) this coming Friday, December 4 at...
Read more
Boxing

Joshua vs Pulev tickets info announced – limited number of fans allowed to watch fight live at the arena

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs)...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says their third fight with Mike Tyson must happen – no more excuses

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield says he was confused when Mike Tyson chose to face Roy Jones Jr. and not...
Read more
Boxing

James Tennyson: It’s just about winning, whether or not it looks good

James Tennyson says he is ready to step up to the next level and mix it with the best 135lbs fighters on the planet....
Read more
Boxing

Golden Contract Finals weigh-in results, fight order, start time and how to watch

A pair of Golden Contract Finals take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday, December 2. In the main event Jazza Dickens...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Golden Contract Final

December 02, 2020

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Holland

December 05, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097