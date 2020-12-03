Joshua vs Pulev tickets info announced – limited number of fans allowed to watch fight live at the arena

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, December 12. Today Matchroom boxing announced that one thousand fans will be allowed to attend the event at the arena, with strict safety measures and guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Joshua will be making his first appearance in front of the home crowd for the first time in two years. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 4 at 10 am via AXS and StubHub. The ticket are priced at £100, £200, £300, £500 and £1,000 (VIP).

In the mean time boxing fans around the world can watch Joshua vs Pulev live on DAZN.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events,” said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport. “Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates.”

“It’s so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight, when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the U.K. and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport. Welcome back!”

The Joshua vs Pulev undercard includes Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) up against Krzysztof Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs) in a battle for a vacant WBO Cruiserweight World Title. As well, Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns against Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs) at heavyweight, and Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) battle it out for a vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title.

In addition, Souleymane Cissokho (11-0, 7 KOs) takes on Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs) at super welterweight, Ramla Ali (1-0) faces Vanesa Caballero (3-9-3), Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) squares off against Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO) at super bantamweight. The lineup can be found below.

Joshua vs Pulev fight card

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev

Lawrence Okolie vs. Krzysztof Glowacki

Hughie Fury vs. Mariusz Wach

Martin Bakole vs. Sergey Kuzmin

Souleymane Cissokho vs. Kieron Conway

Ramla Ali vs. Vanesa Caballero

Qais Ashfaq vs. Ashley Lane