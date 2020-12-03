Search
Boxing

Joshua vs Pulev tickets info announced – limited number of fans allowed to watch fight live at the arena

Parviz Iskenderov
Joshua vs Pulev tickets
One thousand fans allowed to attended Joshua vs Pulev live at the arena

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, December 12. Today Matchroom boxing announced that one thousand fans will be allowed to attend the event at the arena, with strict safety measures and guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisements

Joshua will be making his first appearance in front of the home crowd for the first time in two years. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 4 at 10 am via AXS and StubHub. The ticket are priced at £100, £200, £300, £500 and £1,000 (VIP).

In the mean time boxing fans around the world can watch Joshua vs Pulev live on DAZN.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events,” said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport. “Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates.”

“It’s so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight, when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the U.K. and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport. Welcome back!”

The Joshua vs Pulev undercard includes Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) up against Krzysztof Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs) in a battle for a vacant WBO Cruiserweight World Title. As well, Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns against Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs) at heavyweight, and Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) battle it out for a vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title.

In addition, Souleymane Cissokho (11-0, 7 KOs) takes on Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs) at super welterweight, Ramla Ali (1-0) faces Vanesa Caballero (3-9-3), Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) squares off against Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO) at super bantamweight. The lineup can be found below.

Joshua vs Pulev fight card

  • Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev
  • Lawrence Okolie vs. Krzysztof Glowacki
  • Hughie Fury vs. Mariusz Wach
  • Martin Bakole vs. Sergey Kuzmin
  • Souleymane Cissokho vs. Kieron Conway
  • Ramla Ali vs. Vanesa Caballero
  • Qais Ashfaq vs. Ashley Lane
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray press conference live stream video

Boxing
Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) this coming Friday, December 4 at...
Read more

Florian Marku signs multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing

Boxing
London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The decorated former MMA fighter turned professional in...
Read more

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith venue announced – Alamodome in San Antonio, TX to host return of Mexican superstar

Boxing
Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez’s clash with Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray press conference live stream video

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) this coming Friday, December 4 at...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says their third fight with Mike Tyson must happen – no more excuses

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield says he was confused when Mike Tyson chose to face Roy Jones Jr. and not...
Read more
Boxing

Golden Contract Finals weigh-in results, fight order, start time and how to watch

A pair of Golden Contract Finals take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday, December 2. In the main event Jazza Dickens...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray press conference live stream video

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) this coming Friday, December 4 at...
Read more
Boxing

Joshua vs Pulev tickets info announced – limited number of fans allowed to watch fight live at the arena

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs)...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says their third fight with Mike Tyson must happen – no more excuses

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield says he was confused when Mike Tyson chose to face Roy Jones Jr. and not...
Read more
Boxing

James Tennyson: It’s just about winning, whether or not it looks good

James Tennyson says he is ready to step up to the next level and mix it with the best 135lbs fighters on the planet....
Read more
Boxing

Golden Contract Finals weigh-in results, fight order, start time and how to watch

A pair of Golden Contract Finals take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday, December 2. In the main event Jazza Dickens...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Golden Contract Final

December 02, 2020

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Holland

December 05, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097