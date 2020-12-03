Watch 5 Badr Hari knockouts – kickboxing star returns against Benjamin Adegbuyi on Dec 19

Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 in Rotterdam, Holland. Former K-1 and It’s Showtime heavyweight champion faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in a highly anticipated matchup. The pair battles it out in the main event of GLORY Kickboxing 76 live on pay-per-view. Order now >>

Over the course of his career the 35-year-old Moroccan-Dutch star scored 92 knockouts out of 106 victorious bouts in total. Below is a five-fight compilation featuring some of the spectacular finishes recorded in his resume to date.

Badr Hari vs Zabit Samedov 1

Badr Hari faced Zabit Samedov for the first time at the K-1 World Grand Prix Final 16 in September 2009 in Seoul, South Korea. The fight ended at 2 minutes and 15 seconds into the first round after “Golden / Bad Boy” dropped his opponent with a powerful body shot.

Badr Hari vs Ruslan Karaev 3

The third fight between Badr Hari and Ruslan Karaev kicked off K-1 World Grand Prix Final in December 2009 in Yokohama, Japan. While both athletes entered the ring having a win one over another, Hari quickly declared his supremacy with a right hook KO in 38 seconds.

Badr Hari vs Errol Zimmerman

Badr Hari and Errol Zimmerman met in the first semi-final of K-1 World Grand Prix Final in December 2008 in Yokahoma, Japan. With both fighter throwing bombs during the first two and a half rounds, Hari claimed the win with right cross at 2:15 into the third.

Badr Hari vs Peter Aerts

Badr Hari faced “Mr K-1” himself Peter Aerts in the opening round of K-1 World Grand Prix in December 2008 in Yokahoma, Japan. After scoring several knockdowns, Hari ultimately took the win by TKO at 1 minute and 39 seconds into the second round, when referee called it a day after seeing enough of punishment taken by “The Dutch Lumberjack”, who was still, however, on his feet.

Badr Hari vs Semmy Schilt 1

Badr Hari completely dominated Semmy Schilt in their first fight in May 2009 in Amsterdam, Holland. It took him 45 seconds to sent “Hightower” to the canvas and claim the inaugural It’s Showtime heavyweight title.

In his previous outing in December 2019 Badr Hari was looking to cause an upset, twice dropping the reigning GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the rematch. The latter however retained the belt by TKO, after K-1 vet suffered leg injury and was unable to continue.

In his next fight against Benjamin Adegbuyi at GLORY 76 on December 19, Hari will be looking to win the heavyweight title eliminator. Kickboxing fans can watch the fight live on FITE.

If successful he has a chance to face Verhoeven for the third time. The latter is scheduled to defend his belt against Jamal Ben Saddik in their trilogy fight on January 30.