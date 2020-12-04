Search
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray start time UK, US, Australia, how to watch, live stream, TV broadcast, undercard

Newswire
Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray
L-R: WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, challenger Martin Murray at the weigh-ins | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Saunders vs Murray airs live from SSE Arena, Wembley

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO World super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) on Friday, December 4 (Saturday, December 5 in Australia). The twelve-round championship bout headlines boxing fight card live on DAZN globally and Sky Sports in the UK. The event takes place at the SSE Arena in Wembley (London), England.

The co-feature pits James Tennyson (27-3, 23 KOs) up against Josh O’Reilly (16-0, 6 KOs). The pair squares off in a twelve-round WBA World lightweight title eliminator.

Among other undercard bouts, Shannon Courtenay (5-1, 2 KOs) and Dorota Nurek (6-1, 1 KO) do women’s boxing battle in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. As well, Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) and Cesar Nunez (17-2-1, 9 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder with WBO International super middleweight title on the line. The complete lineup can be found below. Weigh-in results and video here.

How to watch Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray live

Boxing fans can watch Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray live stream on DAZN in over 200 countries, including Australia, and on Sky Sports TV in the UK. The start time in the UK is scheduled for Friday, December 4 at 7 pm GMT, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

In Australia Saunders vs Murray date and start time is set for Saturday, December 5 at 6 am AEDT. The fight fans watch the fight live stream on DAZN and on FOX Sports 503 via Foxtel.

A pair of undercard bouts is available on Sky Sports Facebook, kicking off at 5.45 pm GMT / 12:45 pm PT / 9:45 am PT / 4:45 am AEDT.

Saunders vs Murray card

The Saunders vs Murray fight card comprises seven bouts in total. The five-fight main card follows two preliminary bouts.

Main Card

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) vs. Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs), 12 rounds, middleweight – Saunders’ WBO super middleweight title

James Tennyson (27-3, 23 KOs) vs. Josh O’Reilly (16-0, 6 KOs), 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA lightweight title eliminator

Shannon Courtenay (5-1, 2 KOs) vs. Dorota Nurek (6-1, 1 KO), 8 rounds, bantamweight

Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Cesar Nunez (17-2-1, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBO International super middleweight title

Lerrone Richards (13-0, 3 KOs) vs. Timo Laine (28-14, 12 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Preliminary Card

Lewis Edmondson (3-0) vs. John Telford (11-2-1, 2 KOs), 6 rounds, super middleweight

Donte Dixon (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Angelo Dragone (5-1), 6 rounds, featherweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

