Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia start time, how to watch, PPV cost, full fight card

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia
Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KO) defends his WBC and IBF belts against two-division champion Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KO) on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The pair battles it out in the main event of PBC boxing card live on pay-per-view from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Order here >>

Among the undercard bouts, Sebastian Fundora (15-0-1, 10 KOs) goes up against Habib Ahmed (27-1-1, 18 KOs) in WBC super welterweight title eliminator. As well, Josesito Lopez (37-8, 20 KOs) faces off Francisco Santana (25-8-1, 12 KOs) in a welterweight battle. In addition, Miguel Flores (24-3, 12 KOs) and Eduardo Ramirez (23-2-3, 10 KOs) square off in WBC featherweight title eliminator. The complete lineup can be found below.

How to watch Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Boxing fans can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia live on FITE pay-per-view. The start time is scheduled Saturday, December 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV cost is $74.99.

The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The two-fight non-televised action kicks off at 4:10 pm CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Doors open at 4 pm CT.

Fans in Australia can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia live on Fox Sports 505 via Foxtel. The date and start time is set for Sunday, December 6 at 1 pm AEDT.

Spence vs Garcia card

The four-fight PPV card follows five preliminary bouts. The lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Errol Spence Jr vs. Danny Garcia – Spence’s unified welterweight titles

Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed, 12 rounds – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana, 10 rounds, welterweight

Miguel Flores vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, Featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator

Preliminary Card

Isaac Avelar vs Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Steven Pulluaim, 6 rounds, welterweight

Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Non-Televised Card

Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds featherweight

Frank Martin vs. Tyrone Lucky, 8 rounds lightweight

