Search
Boxing

Josh O’Reilly has a plan for James Tennyson – it’s just about executing it

Newswire
Josh O'Reilly
Josh O'Reilly at press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

'I've got to be sharp and switched on'

Josh O’Reilly believes he has what it takes to stop James Tennyson’s destructive run of form as the Lightweights prepare to collide in an Eliminator for the WBA Lightweight World Title at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN around the world. Sign up here >>

Advertisements

O’Reilly (16-0, 6 KOs) is undefeated in 16 fights since turning professional in July 2014, and the 29-year-old Canadian holds the North American Boxing Association Lightweight Title and a top ten ranking with the WBA.

Having looked into Tennyson’s previous fights, O’Reilly knows he cannot afford to come into the ring with anything less than top form, and the Ontario man is confident of taking a step closer to a dream World Title shot of his own tomorrow evening.

“I’m super excited,” said O’Reilly. “I’ve never been on a stage like this. It’s awesome to get this opportunity. I’m happy to be sharing the ring with James, I think it’s going to be a great fight and I’m looking forward to it.

“He really likes guys to sit in front of him, so you’ve got to keep him off balance, lots of lateral movement. Some do well but expend a lot of energy and he catches up with them. You have to mix it up, lateral movement and space.

“I’ve got the be sharp and switched on. The plan is to not get caught up in anything crazy early and pick my shots to slow him down. There’s things you see, there’s a lot I can take away from all his fights. There’s a lot of things from the outside that might seem different when I’m in there.

“I’m a fan, I like watching the kid. I’ve seen him enough and I think there’s a lot of stuff I can do in there to negate a lot of the stuff he does. I’ve got my own plan on what’s going to happen, it’s just about executing it. I’ve watched him for a while. I’ve paid attention to him, seen some of his older fights.

“He’s a strong kid, I might be a bigger guy than him but he’s got the power. We’ve both got to make 135. Back home, there’s stuff to do like sell tickets, so it’s less stressful here. You can focus on the fight and do your training, focus on making the weight. I feel quite comfortable, it’s the easiest I’ve made weight for some time.”

Tennyson vs. O’Reilly is part of a big night of action in London, as Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs).

Also on the card Watford Bantamweight Shannon Courtenay (5-1, 2 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Poland’s Dorota Nurek (6-1, 1 KO), Derby’s Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) takes on Spain’s Cesar Nunez (17-2-1, 9 KOs) for the WBO International Super-Middleweight Title, New Malden Super-Middleweight talent Lerrone Richards (13-0, 3 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut against Finland’s Timo Laine (28-14, 12 KOs). In addition, Southampton’s Lewis Edmondson (3-0) clashes with Manchester’s John Telford (11-2-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds at Super-Middleweight and exciting Sheffield Featherweight Donte Dixon (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Welshman Angelo Dragone (5-1) over six rounds.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray weigh-in results – WBO super middleweight title official (video)

Boxing
Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) on Friday, December 4 (Saturday, December...
Read more

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Francisco Rodriguez Jr joins Canelo vs Smith undercard

Boxing
Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC World Flyweight title against Francisco Rodriguez Jr on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez's World title clash with...
Read more

Billy Joe Saunders plans to retire Martin Murray, who looks to achieve what no-one else has done in the UK

Boxing
Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray this coming Friday, November 4 at The SSE Arena, Wembley. Boxing fans...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray weigh-in results – WBO super middleweight title official (video)

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) on Friday, December 4 (Saturday, December...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch 5 Badr Hari knockouts – kickboxing star returns against Benjamin Adegbuyi on Dec 19

Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 in Rotterdam, Holland. Former K-1 and It's Showtime heavyweight champion faces Benjamin Adegbuyi...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr wanted to face someone dangerous – Danny Garcia here for the fight of his life

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. defends his title against two-division champion Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

Boxing

Josh O’Reilly has a plan for James Tennyson – it’s just about executing it

Josh O'Reilly believes he has what it takes to stop James Tennyson's destructive run of form as the Lightweights prepare to collide in an...
Read more
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray weigh-in results – WBO super middleweight title official (video)

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) on Friday, December 4 (Saturday, December...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch 5 Badr Hari knockouts – kickboxing star returns against Benjamin Adegbuyi on Dec 19

Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 in Rotterdam, Holland. Former K-1 and It's Showtime heavyweight champion faces Benjamin Adegbuyi...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr wanted to face someone dangerous – Danny Garcia here for the fight of his life

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. defends his title against two-division champion Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
Boxing

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Francisco Rodriguez Jr joins Canelo vs Smith undercard

Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC World Flyweight title against Francisco Rodriguez Jr on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez's World title clash with...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Holland

December 05, 2020

MMA

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097