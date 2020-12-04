Search
Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt – how to watch Australia’s last big boxing event in 2020

Newswire
Mark Hunt, Tim Tszyu and Paul Gallen
L-R: Mark Hunt, Tim Tszyu and Paul Gallen at Bankwest Stadium | Pic: No Limit Boxing Facebook

Sydney Superfight live on pay-per-view from Bankwest Stadium

The last night of a big bang on Australian soil for 2020 is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, as Tim Tszyu faces off Bowyn Morgan, and Paul Gallen squares off against Mark Hunt. Boxing double-header, billed as “Sydney Superfight”, takes place at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, New South Wales. The event airs live on pay-per-view. Order now >>

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs) is coming off the win via eighth-round TKO over former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn. Prior to that he defeated Jack Brubaker by TKO in Round 4 and scored a pair of unanimous decisions against Dwight Ritchie and Joel Camilleri.

Bowyn Morgan (21-1, 11 KOs) won his previous bout by TKO in the second round against Nelson Tinampay. Before that he stopped Jack Asis and Sebastian Singh in Round 3.

Tszyu vs Morgan is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Tszyu’s IBF Australasian and WBO Global light middleweight titles on the line.

Unbeaten Paul Gallen (9-0-1, 5 KOs) is coming off the majority draw with Barry Hall. Prior to that NRL star TKO’d John Hopoate in Round 2 and earned a unanimous decision against Puna Rasaubale.

K-1 and MMA legend Mark Hunt (0-1-1) last competed as a boxer in 2000, going into a draw with Joe Askew. In his last appearance inside the UFC Octagon he dropped a unanimous decision against Justin Willis.

Gallen and Hunt meet in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan and Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt live

Boxing fans can watch Sydney Superfight live on Kayo Sports. The date and start time is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16 at 7 pm AEDT. The pay-per-view cost is $59.95.

Sydney Superfight card

The announced to date list of matchups for Sydney Superfight can be found below. The order of the bouts is to be finalized.

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan, 10 rounds, light middleweight
  • Paul Gallen vs. Mark Hunt, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Kye MacKenzie vs. Kayne Clarke, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Liam Wilson vs. Rodynie Rafol, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Riccardo Colosimo vs. Dillon Bargero, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Oscar Doane vs. Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, super lightweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

