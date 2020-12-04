UFC Vegas 16 start time US, Australia – how to watch Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori, card

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The fight card features eleven matchups.
In the main event ranked No.4 middleweight contender Jack Hermansson (21-5) takes on the division’s ranked No.13 Marvin Vettori (15-4-1). In the co-main event Ovince Saint Preux (15-14) and Jamahal Hill (6-0-0, 2 NC) square off at light heavyweight.
Also on the main card Gabriel Benitez faces Justin Jaynes at lightweight, Montana De La Rosa goes up against Taila Santos at women’s flyweight, and Roman Dolidze battles it out against John Allan at light heavyweight. In addition, Nate Landwehr and Movsar Evloev do battle at featherweight. The full lineup, including preliminary card, can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori start time in the United States
MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs Vettori live on ESPN Plus. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card commences at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs Vettori Australia time
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori live on Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, December 6 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST.
UFC Vegas 16 card
UFC Vegas 16 fight card comprises a total of eleven bouts. The six-fight main card, follows the five-fight preliminary card. The complete lineup can be found below.
Main Card
- Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori
- Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill
- Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes
- Montana De La Rosa vs. Taila Santos
- Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan
- Nate Landwehr vs. Movsar Evloev
Preliminary Card
- Louis Smolka vs. Jose Quinonez
- Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt
- Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden
- Ilia Topuria vs. Damon Jackson
- Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier