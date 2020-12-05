Search
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Billy Joe Saunders retains WBO super middleweight title by knockout against Marcelo Coceres

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

WBO super middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders makes the second defense of his belt against Martin Murray tonight (Dec. 5) at The SSE Arena, Wembley live on DAZN (sign up here). Ahead of the event the streaming platform released the full fight video, featuring the champion in his previous outing in November 2019, when he KO’d Marcelo Coceres in the eleventh round to retain his belt, making the first successful defense at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. You can watch it up.

Saunders vs Murray start time, how to watch and full fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Zach Parker wants Saunders vs Murray winner or any of the World Champions at super middleweight

Boxing
Zach Parker says he'll deliver "what the fans want to see" when he takes on Cesar Nunez for the WBO International Super-Middleweight Title this...
Read more

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray start time UK, US, Australia, how to watch, live stream, TV, undercard

Boxing
Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO World super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) on...
Read more

Josh O’Reilly has a plan for James Tennyson – it’s just about executing it

Boxing
Josh O'Reilly believes he has what it takes to stop James Tennyson's destructive run of form as the Lightweights prepare to collide in an...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt – how to watch Australia’s last big boxing event in 2020

The last night of a big bang on Australian soil for 2020 is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, as Tim Tszyu faces off Bowyn...
Read more
Boxing

Spence vs Garcia predictions – boxing pros pick the winner

Errol Spence Jr puts his unified welterweight title on the line when he faces two-weight champion Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December...
Read more
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray start time UK, US, Australia, how to watch, live stream, TV, undercard

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0-0, 14 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO World super middleweight title against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs) on...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

Boxing

Full Fight Video: Billy Joe Saunders retains WBO super middleweight title by knockout against Marcelo Coceres

WBO super middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders makes the second defense of his belt against Martin Murray tonight (Dec. 5) at The SSE Arena,...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia weigh-in live stream video (start time)

Errol Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KO) defends his unified WBC and IBF welterweight titles against two-division champion Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KO) on Saturday,...
Read more
Boxing

Zach Parker wants Saunders vs Murray winner or any of the World Champions at super middleweight

Zach Parker says he'll deliver "what the fans want to see" when he takes on Cesar Nunez for the WBO International Super-Middleweight Title this...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia start time, how to watch, PPV cost, full fight card

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KO) defends his WBC and IBF belts against two-division champion Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KO) on...
Read more
Boxing

Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt – how to watch Australia’s last big boxing event in 2020

The last night of a big bang on Australian soil for 2020 is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, as Tim Tszyu faces off Bowyn...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Holland

December 05, 2020

MMA

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097