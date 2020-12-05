Search
Boxing

Clay Collard vs Quincy LaVallais 2 and Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Valdes top Stevenson vs Clary undercard

Newswire
Clay Collard and Robeisy Ramirez
Clay Collard and Robeisy Ramirez return on Stevenson-Clary undercard

Clay Collard and Robeisy Ramirez to Return on Stevenson-Clary Undercard Broadcast LIVE and Exclusively on ESPN+

Boxing’s breakout cult sensation of 2020, “Cassius” Clay Collard, hopes to close out the year with a little slice of revenge. Collard will fight Quincy “Chico” LaVallais in an eight-round middleweight rematch of their June 2019 draw Saturday, Dec. 12 at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Collard, who is also signed to PFL as an MMA fighter, is 5-0 with three wins over previously undefeated boxers in 2020.

Advertisements

The card will also see the return of two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez, who is set to fight Brandon Valdes in a featherweight bout scheduled for eight or six rounds.

Collard-LaVallais 2, Ramirez-Valdes and additional undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET /4 pm PT. Sign up here >>

The undercard preceeds the ESPN-televised tripleheader (10 pm ET/7 pm PT) headlined by the junior lightweight battle between Shakur Stevenson and Toka Kahn Clary.

“Clay and Robeisy have emerged as Bubble fan favorites, so it is only fitting that they are part of our final show of 2020,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

Collard (9-2-3, 4 KOs) entered 2020 with a 4-2-3 record and coming off a TKO loss to light heavyweight phenom Bektemir Melikuziev. Following victories over unbeaten prospects Quashawn Toler (9-0) and Raymond Guajardo (5-0) to start the year, Collard made his Bubble debut June 18 with a decision victory over the 6-0 David Kaminsky. He scored second-round stoppages in his next two Bubble outings and now looks toward Louisiana native LaVallais (9-0-1, 5 KOs), the man who held him to a controversial six-round draw in his fifth pro fight. LaVallais has fought twice since then, notching a pair of first-round knockouts in New Orleans.

Advertisements

Collard and LaVallais were supposed to fight Oct. 17 on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Teofimo Lopez undercard, but they each tested positive for COVID-19. After that hiccup, the rematch is finally on.

“I’m going to show up with a smile on my face, shake his hand and win this rematch,” Collard said. “I will prove the first fight wasn’t a draw. I’m the ‘0 collector,’ and I’m taking his undefeated record. Simple as that.”

Said LaVallais, “Unfortunately, we both caught COVID in October, but in God’s eyes, everything happens for a reason. I pray that he and his team are healthy, but I hope he’s ready because my ‘0′ is not going anywhere. This is Chico’s world, and he’s just living in it.”

Ramirez (5-1, 3 KOs) seeks his fourth Bubble victory, and sixth overall, since a split decision defeat in his professional debut. Ramirez, 26, has blossomed under the tutelage of noted trainer and countryman Ismael Salas. Valdes (13-1, 7 KOs), from Barranquilla, Colombia, last fought Aug. 14 and lost via unanimous decision to veteran contender Ricardo Espinoza Franco.

In other undercard action

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. Saul Juarez (25-12-2, 13 KOs), 8/6 Rounds, Light Flyweight
Rodriguez, the 20-year-old southpaw phenom from San Antonio, Texas, had a breakout performance Sept. 5 in The Bubble, knocking out the normally durable Janiel Rivera in the first round. Promoted by Teiken Promotions, Rodriguez has knocked out his last four opponents. Juarez is a two-time world title challenger who has only been knocked out once, courtesy of a left eye injury in his sixth pro fight in 2011.

Haven Brady Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Michael Land (1-1, 1 KO), 4 Rounds, Featherweight
Former U.S. amateur star Brady, 18, returns following a punishing professional debut that saw him knock out Gorwar Karyah in four rounds. “The Hitman” won gold medals at the Junior Olympics, Eastern Qualifiers and National PAL tournaments prior to signing a professional contract with Top Rank earlier this year. Land, from Dallas, Texas, is coming off a four-round decision loss in July 2019 to the undefeated Francisco Javier Martinez.

Kasir Goldston (1-0) vs. Llewelyn McClamy (2-0, 1 KO), 4 Rounds, Welterweight
The 17-year-old Goldston, a native of Albany, N.Y. made his pro debut Sept. 19 and won a competitive four-round decision over Isaiah Varnell. Goldston won three consecutive National Junior Olympic titles before turning pro under the Top Rank banner. McClamy has only fought twice since turning pro in November 2017.

Stevenson vs Clary card

The current Stevenson vs Clary lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) vs. Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs), 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs) vs. Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight

Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) vs. Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs), 10 round super middleweight

Undercard

Clay Collard (9-2-3, 4 KOs) vs. Quincy LaVallais (9-0-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, middleweight

Robeisy Ramirez (5-1, 3 KOs) vs. Brandon Valdes (13-1, 7 KOs), 6/8 rounds, featherweight

Jesse Rodriguez (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. Saul Juarez (25-12-2, 13 KOs), 6/8 rounds light flyweight

Haven Brady Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Michael Land (1-1, 1 KO), 4 rounds, featherweight

Kasir Goldston (1-0) vs. Llewelyn McClamy (2-0, 1 KO), 4 rounds, welterweight

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Edgar Berlanga vs Ulises Sierra kicks off Stevenson vs Clary card live on ESPN, Dec 12

Boxing
Super middleweight wrecking ball Edgar "The Chosen One" Berlanga has been "The Perfect One" thus far, knocking out all 15 of his professional opponents...
Read more

Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary headlines on Dec 12

Boxing
One of the leaders of boxing's electric youth movement, Shakur Stevenson, is set to close out 2020 in grand fashion. Stevenson, the undefeated former...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Vegas 16 weigh-in results: main event set, one fighter heavy

UFC Vegas 16 features eleven bouts at UFC Apex on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the main event Jack Hermansson...
Read more
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders defeats Martin Murray to make the second successful defense of WBO belt

Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title with a dominant unanimous decision win over St Helens veteran Martin Murray to stay on...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia weigh-in results and video

Errol Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KO) defends his unified WBC and IBF welterweight titles against two-division champion Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KO) on Saturday,...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

12/19 - MMA / KICKBOXING -

Latest

UFC

UFC Full Fight Video: Jack Hermansson submits Gerald Meerschaert in the first round

Jack Hermansson goes up against Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas...
Read more
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Errol Spence Jr defeats Mikey Garcia to retain welterweight title

Unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr defends his WBC and IBF belts against two-division champion Danny García live on pay-per-view from AT&T Stadium...
Read more
Boxing

Clay Collard vs Quincy LaVallais 2 and Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Valdes top Stevenson vs Clary undercard

Boxing's breakout cult sensation of 2020, "Cassius" Clay Collard, hopes to close out the year with a little slice of revenge. Collard will fight...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 16 weigh-in results: main event set, one fighter heavy

UFC Vegas 16 features eleven bouts at UFC Apex on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the main event Jack Hermansson...
Read more
Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders defeats Martin Murray to make the second successful defense of WBO belt

Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title with a dominant unanimous decision win over St Helens veteran Martin Murray to stay on...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

December 05, 2020

MMA

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097