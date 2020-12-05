Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia weigh-in live stream video (start time)

Errol Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KO) defends his unified WBC and IBF welterweight titles against two-division champion Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KO) on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The world championship bout headlines the pay-per-view card, taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on FITE.

In the co-main event Sebastian Fundora (15-0-1, 10 KOs) and Habib Ahmed (27-1-1, 18 KOs) square off in WBC super welterweight title eliminator. The full fight card can be found below.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Spence Jr vs Garcia weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, December 4 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, which in Australia converts to Saturday, December 5 at 6 am AEDT. The live stream video is available up top.

How to watch Spence vs Garcia live in the US, Canada and Australia can be found here.

Spence Jr vs Garcia card

The complete Spence Jr vs Garcia lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia – Spence’s unified WBC and IBF welterweight titles

Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed, 12 rounds – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana, 10 rounds, welterweight

Miguel Flores vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, Featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator

Preliminary Card

Isaac Avelar vs Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Steven Pulluaim, 6 rounds, welterweight

Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Non-televised

Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds featherweight

Frank Martin vs. Tyrone Lucky, 8 rounds lightweight