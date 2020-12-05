Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia weigh-in live stream video (start time)

Errol Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KO) defends his unified WBC and IBF welterweight titles against two-division champion Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KO) on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The world championship bout headlines the pay-per-view card, taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on FITE.
In the co-main event Sebastian Fundora (15-0-1, 10 KOs) and Habib Ahmed (27-1-1, 18 KOs) square off in WBC super welterweight title eliminator. The full fight card can be found below.
A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.
Spence Jr vs Garcia weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, December 4 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, which in Australia converts to Saturday, December 5 at 6 am AEDT. The live stream video is available up top.
How to watch Spence vs Garcia live in the US, Canada and Australia can be found here.
Spence Jr vs Garcia card
The complete Spence Jr vs Garcia lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia – Spence’s unified WBC and IBF welterweight titles
Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed, 12 rounds – WBC super welterweight title eliminator
Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana, 10 rounds, welterweight
Miguel Flores vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, Featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator
Preliminary Card
Isaac Avelar vs Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, super featherweight
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Steven Pulluaim, 6 rounds, welterweight
Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado, 6 rounds, super middleweight
Non-televised
Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds featherweight
Frank Martin vs. Tyrone Lucky, 8 rounds lightweight