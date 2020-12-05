UFC Full Fight Video: Jack Hermansson submits Gerald Meerschaert in the first round

Jack Hermansson goes up against Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on December 5 (Dec. 6 in Australia). Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring “The Joker” in his outing two years back when he faced and submitted Gerald Meerschaert in the first round at UFC Milwaukee. You can watch it up top.

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori start time and how to watch the event live the US and Australia) can be found here.