UFC Vegas 16 weigh-in results: main event set, one fighter heavy

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

UFC Vegas 16 features eleven bouts at UFC Apex on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the main event Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori square off at middleweight.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. Hermansson weighed-in at 185.5. Vettori was 186.

Ovince Saint Preux came in above light heavyweight limit, showing 207.5, for his bout against Jamahal Hill, who was 205.5. He forfeits 20 percent of his purse to his opponent and the fight proceeds as co-main event as scheduled.

The full card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus. In Australia the event is available on Fight Pass.

The start time can be found here.

UFC Vegas 16 card

Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs Marvin Vettori (186)

Ovince Saint Preux (207.5)* vs Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs Justin Jaynes (156)

Montana De La Rosa (125.75) vs Taila Santos (125.5)

Roman Dolidze (205) vs John Allan (205)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs Movsar Evloev (145.5)

Preliminary Card

Louis Smolka (134.5) vs Jose Quinonez (135)

Matt Wiman (155.5) vs Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

Jimmy Flick (125.5) vs Cody Durden (125.5)

Ilia Topuria (145) vs Damon Jackson (145)

Gian Villante (243) vs Jake Collier (264.5)

*Missed weight.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

