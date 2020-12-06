Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The contest featured the defending unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion and two-division champion, battling it out live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end the verdict heard a unanimous decision in favor of the champion. Two judges scored the fight 116-112. One judge had it 117-111.

Don't call it a comeback, @ErrolSpenceJr has been here before and he looks like he hasn't lost a step. #SpenceGarcia #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/KKFaOoEbXs — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 6, 2020

Spence Jr stepped inside the squared circle for the first time in over a year. He was out of action due to car accident that happened last October. Although not throwing punches for quite some time, he did not really show any rust.

With the win Errol Spence Jr remains undefeated and updates his record to 27-0, 21 KO. He also makes the first defense of his unified titles.

“The Truth” won WBC strap in September 2019 by split decision against Shawon Porter. Prior to that he made three successful defenses of IBF belt, which includes victories over Mikey Garcia (watch full fight), Carlos Ocampo and Lamont Peterson, after calming the title mid 2017 against Kell Brook.

Danny Garcia drops to 36-3, which snaps his two-win streak. In January he scored a unanimous decision over Ivan Redkach, following the seventh-round TKO of Adrian Granados, which earned him WBC ‘Silver’ welterweight belt.

The full results from Spence vs Garcia fight card can be found here.