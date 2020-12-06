Search
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Errol Spence Jr makes a victorious comeback

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The contest featured the defending unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion and two-division champion, battling it out live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end the verdict heard a unanimous decision in favor of the champion. Two judges scored the fight 116-112. One judge had it 117-111.

Spence Jr stepped inside the squared circle for the first time in over a year. He was out of action due to car accident that happened last October. Although not throwing punches for quite some time, he did not really show any rust.

With the win Errol Spence Jr remains undefeated and updates his record to 27-0, 21 KO. He also makes the first defense of his unified titles.

“The Truth” won WBC strap in September 2019 by split decision against Shawon Porter. Prior to that he made three successful defenses of IBF belt, which includes victories over Mikey Garcia (watch full fight), Carlos Ocampo and Lamont Peterson, after calming the title mid 2017 against Kell Brook.

Danny Garcia drops to 36-3, which snaps his two-win streak. In January he scored a unanimous decision over Ivan Redkach, following the seventh-round TKO of Adrian Granados, which earned him WBC ‘Silver’ welterweight belt.

The full results from Spence vs Garcia fight card can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Spence vs Garcia post-fight press conference video

Boxing
Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia post-fight press conference follows the unified world welterweight championship bout live on pay-per-view on December 5 (watch here)...
Read more

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia results, fight time, main event, undercard, how to watch

Boxing
Errol Spence Jr defends his unified WBC and IBF welterweight titles against Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more

Full Fight Video: Errol Spence Jr defeats Mikey Garcia to retain welterweight title

Boxing
Unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr defends his WBC and IBF belts against two-division champion Danny García live on pay-per-view from AT&T Stadium...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
UFC

Slam! Quick KO at UFC Vegas 16 – Jordan Leavitt outs Matt Wiman in 22 seconds (video)

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus from UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Spence vs Garcia post-fight press conference video

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia post-fight press conference follows the unified world welterweight championship bout live on pay-per-view on December 5 (watch here)...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
UFC

Slam! Quick KO at UFC Vegas 16 – Jordan Leavitt outs Matt Wiman in 22 seconds (video)

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus from UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo vs Smith card shaping up – Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams added

Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams will perform on the biggest of stages on the undercard of the World title clash...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch Badr Hari vs Hesdy Gerges rematch at GLORY Kickboxing 51 – full event video

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the heavyweight title eliminator live...
Read more
Boxing

Spence vs Garcia post-fight press conference video

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia post-fight press conference follows the unified world welterweight championship bout live on pay-per-view on December 5 (watch here)...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

December 05, 2020

MMA

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders defeats Martin Murray to make the second successful defense of WBO belt

Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title with a dominant unanimous decision win over St Helens veteran Martin Murray to stay on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097