Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia results, fight time, main event, undercard, how to watch

Errol Spence Jr defends his unified WBC and IBF welterweight titles against Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bouts headlines the PPV fight card live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Watch live >>
The co-feature bout pits Sebastian Fundora and Habib Ahmed facing off in a twelve-round WBC super welterweight title eliminator. The full fight card can be found below.
Spence Jr vs Garcia start time and how to watch fight live
Boxing fans can watch Spence vs Garcia live on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The main event is expected around 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.
Spence Jr vs Garcia Australia time
Boxing fans in Australia can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia live on Fox Sports 505. The date and start time is set for Sunday, December 6 at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST. The main event fight is expected at approximately 3:30 pm AEDT / 12:30 pm AWST.
Stay tuned with Spence vs Garcia results below.
Spence vs Garcia results
Main Card
Errol Spence Jr. def. Danny Garcia by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 117-111) – retains unified WBC and IBF welterweight titles | Watch highlights
Sebastian Fundora def. Habib Ahmed by TKO (R2 at 1:30) – wins WBC super welterweight title eliminator
Josesito Lopez def. Francisco Santana by TKO (R10 at 1:22)
Eduardo Ramirez def. Miguel Flores by KO (right hook, R5 at 0:20) – wins WBC featherweight title eliminator
Preliminary Card
Isaac Avelar def. Sakaria Lukas by unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 98-92)
Vito Mielnicki Jr. def. Steven Pulluaim by unanimous decision (60-52, 60-52, 60-52)
Marco Delgado def. Burley Brooks by split decision (59-53, 59-53, 55-57)
Non-televised
Juan Tapia def. Fernando Garcia by unanimous decision (79-73, 79-73, 78-74)
Frank Martin def. Tyrone Luckey by TKO (R5 at 2:31)