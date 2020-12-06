Search
Kickboxing

No kickboxing cracker for fans in Northern Ireland as KICKmas 2020 knocked out by COVID-19

Parviz Iskenderov
Billy Murray
Billy Murray kickboxing promoter and former world champion | ProKick

The scheduled for December 19 KICKmas 2020 has been cancelled. The event was due to take place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, featuring a trio of Northern Ireland’s rising stars – Grace Goody, Jay Snoddon and James Braniff, as they would take on international opponents in WKN title bouts. The new restrictions in the UK amid pandemic mean no festive cheer for kickboxing fans.

Advertisements

Bantamweight Goody was set to take on Pia Peters of Germany in the women’s kickboxing bout with European title on the line. Featherweight Snoddon was scheduled to face Ranieri Cingolani of Italy, contesting for international strap. Super Lightweight Braniff was expected to meet Joshua Embradura of Wales for British belt.

The travel corridor from Germany and Italy to the United Kingdom is restricted. A two-week quarantine on arrival is mandatory.

“If that wasn’t enough,” said promoter of the event and former four-weight kickboxing world champion Billy Murray. “The ProKick Gym, along with other contact sport in Northern Ireland, has been ordered to stay closed. There are no classes or indoor sports permitted by the Northern Ireland Executive this side of Christmas.”

KICKmas 2020 is the second time when a highly anticipated date for Goody, Snoddon and Braniff has been scrapped. The ProKickers were first set to face their respective opponents in October at A ProKick Spooktacular Event, that also got cancelled due to then imposed measures battling against COVID-19.

“At some point in 2021 we will promote our three talented ProKick Samurai’s for the arranged well-earned championship matches,” Murray said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who has helped work on these ill-fated COVID doomed events. A massive thanks to our German, Italian and Welsh friends for also being patient with us. A special thanks to President of World Kickboxing Network Stephane Cabrera for trying to control and manage the international players through this pandemic.”

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Yordniyom stops Rasy Soth – claims WKN featherweight title at Born to Fight 8 in Auckland

Kickboxing
Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn became a new WKN World Featherweight Muay Thai champion, when he stopped Rasy Soth in the co-headliner of Born to Fight 8....
Read more

Vaibhav Shetty becomes the first fighter from India to earn WKN title – defeats Ashwin Naidu

Kickboxing
Vaibhav Shetty makes history as the first World Kickboxing Network champion to be crowned in India. Battling it out in the main event of...
Read more

FraggingMonk Fight Night: Vaibhav Shetty vs Ashwin Naidu on weight – WKN International title official

Kickboxing
FraggingMonk Fight Night is held tonight, Saturday, November 28 in Bengaluru, India. The event marks the first time in the country's history when a...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
UFC

Slam! Quick KO at UFC Vegas 16 – Jordan Leavitt outs Matt Wiman in 22 seconds (video)

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus from UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Spence vs Garcia post-fight press conference video

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia post-fight press conference follows the unified world welterweight championship bout live on pay-per-view on December 5 (watch here)...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

No kickboxing cracker for fans in Northern Ireland as KICKmas 2020 knocked out by COVID-19

The scheduled for December 19 KICKmas 2020 has been cancelled. The event was due to take place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, featuring a...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
UFC

Slam! Quick KO at UFC Vegas 16 – Jordan Leavitt outs Matt Wiman in 22 seconds (video)

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus from UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo vs Smith card shaping up – Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams added

Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams will perform on the biggest of stages on the undercard of the World title clash...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch Badr Hari vs Hesdy Gerges rematch at GLORY Kickboxing 51 – full event video

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the heavyweight title eliminator live...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders defeats Martin Murray to make the second successful defense of WBO belt

Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title with a dominant unanimous decision win over St Helens veteran Martin Murray to stay on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097