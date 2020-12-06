No kickboxing cracker for fans in Northern Ireland as KICKmas 2020 knocked out by COVID-19

The scheduled for December 19 KICKmas 2020 has been cancelled. The event was due to take place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, featuring a trio of Northern Ireland’s rising stars – Grace Goody, Jay Snoddon and James Braniff, as they would take on international opponents in WKN title bouts. The new restrictions in the UK amid pandemic mean no festive cheer for kickboxing fans.

Bantamweight Goody was set to take on Pia Peters of Germany in the women’s kickboxing bout with European title on the line. Featherweight Snoddon was scheduled to face Ranieri Cingolani of Italy, contesting for international strap. Super Lightweight Braniff was expected to meet Joshua Embradura of Wales for British belt.

The travel corridor from Germany and Italy to the United Kingdom is restricted. A two-week quarantine on arrival is mandatory.

“If that wasn’t enough,” said promoter of the event and former four-weight kickboxing world champion Billy Murray. “The ProKick Gym, along with other contact sport in Northern Ireland, has been ordered to stay closed. There are no classes or indoor sports permitted by the Northern Ireland Executive this side of Christmas.”

KICKmas 2020 is the second time when a highly anticipated date for Goody, Snoddon and Braniff has been scrapped. The ProKickers were first set to face their respective opponents in October at A ProKick Spooktacular Event, that also got cancelled due to then imposed measures battling against COVID-19.

“At some point in 2021 we will promote our three talented ProKick Samurai’s for the arranged well-earned championship matches,” Murray said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who has helped work on these ill-fated COVID doomed events. A massive thanks to our German, Italian and Welsh friends for also being patient with us. A special thanks to President of World Kickboxing Network Stephane Cabrera for trying to control and manage the international players through this pandemic.”