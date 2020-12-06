Canelo vs Smith card shaping up – Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams added

Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams will perform on the biggest of stages on the undercard of the World title clash between Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday December 19, live on DAZN worldwide, including Australia, and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

It’s third time lucky for Castro as the amateur sensation makes his professional debut after false starts in Tulsa and Florida. The Fresno talent amassed a 177-7 record in the amateur code and won countless titles all over the world, and now the 21 year old will finally step through the ropes having missed out in Oklahoma due to COVID and in Hollywood with an ankle strain.

“It’s been a crazy year but I’m ready to get my pro career started on one of the best cards of the year, God willing,” said Castro. “The positive COVID result and the ankle injury were just little setbacks that I have fully recovered from and I cannot wait to get started in the pros on December 19.”

Diego Pacheco faces Rodolfo Gomez Jr in his first eight-rounder

Pacheco (10-0 8 KOs) moved into double figures in Mexico City in October with his eighth stoppage win – and the powerful and rangy teen takes another big step on his pro journey, with his first eight rounder against Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-4-1 10 KOs) in Texas.

“I’m really happy and excited that I get to close out the year on the biggest show of the year,” said Pacheco. “I’m moving up to eight rounds which is exciting for me, and I really hope I can push on and on from here into 2021.”

Alexis Espino takes on Ashton Sykes

Espino (6-0 4 KOs) completes the trio of Mexican-American Matchroom talents on the card, and the 20 year old will fight for the seventh time in the paid ranks in Texas against Ashton Sykes (5-3 1 KO) and for the first time since fighting in the Lone Star state in February.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to be on the biggest card of year,” said Espino. “I’ve been working harder than ever and I’m ready to put on a great show.”

Austin Williams meets Isaiah Jones

‘Ammo’ Williams (6-0 5 KOs) recorded his fifth KO win from six pro-outings in Mexico City alongside Pacheco, and the Houston native faces Isaiah Jones (9-3 3 KOs) in his home state for the second time having fought in Arlington in June 2019.

“2020 was the toughest and most unexpected year of my life,” said Williams. “I was tested mentally, physically and emotionally but I overcame all my trials! Now I get to put a guy to sleep on the biggest card of the year! Hard work, faith, and dedication always pays off!”

Castro, Pacheco, Espino and Williams take their place on a blockbuster night, topped by Canelo Alvarez (53-2-1 36 KOs) challenging Callum Smith (27-0 19 KOs) for the Briton’s WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight titles. Also on the card exciting Mexican pocket powerhouse Julio Cesar Martinez (17-1 13 KOs) defends his WBC World Flyweight title against Francisco Rodriguez Jr (33-4-1 24 KOs).

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Smith live on DAZN.

The announced to date list of matchups can be found below. More bouts featured on the Canelo vs Smith undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Canelo vs Smith fight card

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith, 12 rounds, super middleweight – for WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Marc Castro (pro-debut) vs. TBA

Diego Pacheco (10-0 8 KOs) vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-4-1 10 KOs)

Alexis Espino (6-0 4 KOs) vs. Ashton Sykes (5-3 1 KO)

Austin Williams (6-0 5 KOs) vs. Isaiah Jones (9-3 3 KOs)