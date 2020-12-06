Search
Boxing

Canelo vs Smith card shaping up – Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams added

Newswire
Diego Pacheco
Pic: via Instagram realdiegopacheco

Quartet of young sensations perform on the big stage in Texas on Dec 19 live on DAZN

Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams will perform on the biggest of stages on the undercard of the World title clash between Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday December 19, live on DAZN worldwide, including Australia, and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

Advertisements

It’s third time lucky for Castro as the amateur sensation makes his professional debut after false starts in Tulsa and Florida. The Fresno talent amassed a 177-7 record in the amateur code and won countless titles all over the world, and now the 21 year old will finally step through the ropes having missed out in Oklahoma due to COVID and in Hollywood with an ankle strain.

“It’s been a crazy year but I’m ready to get my pro career started on one of the best cards of the year, God willing,” said Castro. “The positive COVID result and the ankle injury were just little setbacks that I have fully recovered from and I cannot wait to get started in the pros on December 19.”

Diego Pacheco faces Rodolfo Gomez Jr in his first eight-rounder

Pacheco (10-0 8 KOs) moved into double figures in Mexico City in October with his eighth stoppage win – and the powerful and rangy teen takes another big step on his pro journey, with his first eight rounder against Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-4-1 10 KOs) in Texas.

“I’m really happy and excited that I get to close out the year on the biggest show of the year,” said Pacheco. “I’m moving up to eight rounds which is exciting for me, and I really hope I can push on and on from here into 2021.”

Alexis Espino takes on Ashton Sykes

Espino (6-0 4 KOs) completes the trio of Mexican-American Matchroom talents on the card, and the 20 year old will fight for the seventh time in the paid ranks in Texas against Ashton Sykes (5-3 1 KO) and for the first time since fighting in the Lone Star state in February.

Advertisements

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to be on the biggest card of year,” said Espino. “I’ve been working harder than ever and I’m ready to put on a great show.”

Austin Williams meets Isaiah Jones

‘Ammo’ Williams (6-0 5 KOs) recorded his fifth KO win from six pro-outings in Mexico City alongside Pacheco, and the Houston native faces Isaiah Jones (9-3 3 KOs) in his home state for the second time having fought in Arlington in June 2019.

“2020 was the toughest and most unexpected year of my life,” said Williams. “I was tested mentally, physically and emotionally but I overcame all my trials! Now I get to put a guy to sleep on the biggest card of the year! Hard work, faith, and dedication always pays off!”

Castro, Pacheco, Espino and Williams take their place on a blockbuster night, topped by Canelo Alvarez (53-2-1 36 KOs) challenging Callum Smith (27-0 19 KOs) for the Briton’s WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight titles. Also on the card exciting Mexican pocket powerhouse Julio Cesar Martinez (17-1 13 KOs) defends his WBC World Flyweight title against Francisco Rodriguez Jr (33-4-1 24 KOs).

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Smith live on DAZN.

The announced to date list of matchups can be found below. More bouts featured on the Canelo vs Smith undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Canelo vs Smith fight card

  • Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith, 12 rounds, super middleweight – for WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles
  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title
  • Marc Castro (pro-debut) vs. TBA
  • Diego Pacheco (10-0 8 KOs) vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-4-1 10 KOs)
  • Alexis Espino (6-0 4 KOs) vs. Ashton Sykes (5-3 1 KO)
  • Austin Williams (6-0 5 KOs) vs. Isaiah Jones (9-3 3 KOs)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Full Fight Video: Billy Joe Saunders retains WBO super middleweight title by knockout against Marcelo Coceres

Boxing
WBO super middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders makes the second defense of his belt against Martin Murray tonight (Dec. 5) at The SSE Arena,...
Read more

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Francisco Rodriguez Jr joins Canelo vs Smith undercard

Boxing
Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC World Flyweight title against Francisco Rodriguez Jr on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez's World title clash with...
Read more

Jacobs vs Rosado results – full fight card

Boxing
Super Middleweights Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-12, 14 KOs) meet in a twelve-round matchup on the top of Matchroom Boxing...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
UFC

Slam! Quick KO at UFC Vegas 16 – Jordan Leavitt outs Matt Wiman in 22 seconds (video)

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus from UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Spence vs Garcia post-fight press conference video

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia post-fight press conference follows the unified world welterweight championship bout live on pay-per-view on December 5 (watch here)...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
UFC

Slam! Quick KO at UFC Vegas 16 – Jordan Leavitt outs Matt Wiman in 22 seconds (video)

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus from UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo vs Smith card shaping up – Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams added

Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams will perform on the biggest of stages on the undercard of the World title clash...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch Badr Hari vs Hesdy Gerges rematch at GLORY Kickboxing 51 – full event video

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the heavyweight title eliminator live...
Read more
Boxing

Spence vs Garcia post-fight press conference video

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia post-fight press conference follows the unified world welterweight championship bout live on pay-per-view on December 5 (watch here)...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

December 05, 2020

MMA

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders defeats Martin Murray to make the second successful defense of WBO belt

Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title with a dominant unanimous decision win over St Helens veteran Martin Murray to stay on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097