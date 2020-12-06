UFC Vegas 16 results – new start time set as 3 fights cancelled, Hermansson vs Vettori intact

UFC Vegas 16 takes place at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). Middleweights Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori square off on the top of fight card live on ESPN Plus.

In the co-main event Jamahal Hill and Ovince Saint Preux meet at catchweight, as the latter missed the required light heavyweight limit. Weigh-in results here.

The rest of fight card suffered a blow, forcing a reshape, as well as a change in start time. Three fights have been cancelled hours before the event.

The expected bouts, featuring Nate Landwehr up against Movsar Evloev at featherweight, and Montana De La Rosa faceoff Taila Santos at women’s flyweight, have been canceled due to positive test results for COVID-19. Evloev and one of De La Rosa’s cornermen reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Flyweight Cody Durden had to withdraw from his bout against Jimmy Flick due to a non-COVID related medical issue. The current fight card can be found below.

UFC Vergas 16: Hermansson vs Vettori start time

The new UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs Vettori start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card schedule remains intact, kicking off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. MMA fans can watch the event live on ESPN Plus.

In Australia UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori begins at 12 pm AEDT with the preliminary bouts. The main card follows at 2 pm AEDT.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 16 results below.

Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori results

Main Card

Marvin Vettori def. Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Jamahal Hill def. Ovince Saint Preux by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:37)

Gabriel Benitez def. Justin Jaynes by TKO (knee to the body, R1 at 4:06)

Roman Dolidze def. John Allan by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Wiman by KO (slam, R1 at 0:22) | Watch knockout

Preliminary Card

Jose Quinonez def. Louis Smolka by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:15)

Ilia Topuria def. Damon Jackson by KO (punch, R1 at 2:38)

Jake Collier def. Gian Villante by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)