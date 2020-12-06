Slam! Quick KO at UFC Vegas 16 – Jordan Leavitt outs Matt Wiman in 22 seconds (video)

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on December 5 (December 6 in Australia). The scheduled for three rounds matchup ended early.

When Wiman threw right hand Leavitt ducked under, grabbed him and lifted up. After making a walk across the cage he slammed his opponent to the canvas and that was it.

There was no need for further action from Leavitt, as Wiman, who certainly got his head hit pretty hard, seemed to be out. The fight officially ended at 22 seconds into the first round. You can watch the video of knockout below.

With the win Jordan Leavitt remains undefeated and updates his record to 8-0. He secures his first official win inside the Octagon, after winning a promotional contract at Dana White’s Contender Series in August.

Matt Wiman, who has a fairly long run in the UFC, suffers the third defeat in a row. He drops to 16-10.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 16 Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori battle it out at middleweight. The full fight results from the event can be found here.