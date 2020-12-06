Search
UFC

Slam! Quick KO at UFC Vegas 16 – Jordan Leavitt outs Matt Wiman in 22 seconds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Jordan Leavitt knocks out Matt Wiman
Jordan Leavitt knocks out Matt Wiman at UFC Vegas 16 | Pic: ESPN MMA

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on December 5 (December 6 in Australia). The scheduled for three rounds matchup ended early.

Advertisements

When Wiman threw right hand Leavitt ducked under, grabbed him and lifted up. After making a walk across the cage he slammed his opponent to the canvas and that was it.

There was no need for further action from Leavitt, as Wiman, who certainly got his head hit pretty hard, seemed to be out. The fight officially ended at 22 seconds into the first round. You can watch the video of knockout below.

With the win Jordan Leavitt remains undefeated and updates his record to 8-0. He secures his first official win inside the Octagon, after winning a promotional contract at Dana White’s Contender Series in August.

Matt Wiman, who has a fairly long run in the UFC, suffers the third defeat in a row. He drops to 16-10.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 16 Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori battle it out at middleweight. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC Vegas 16 results – new start time set as 3 fights cancelled, Hermansson vs Vettori intact

UFC
UFC Vegas 16 takes place at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). Middleweights Jack Hermansson and...
Read more

UFC Full Fight Video: Jack Hermansson submits Gerald Meerschaert in the first round

UFC
Jack Hermansson goes up against Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas...
Read more

UFC Vegas 16 weigh-in results: main event set, one fighter heavy

UFC
UFC Vegas 16 features eleven bouts at UFC Apex on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). In the main event Jack Hermansson...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
UFC

Slam! Quick KO at UFC Vegas 16 – Jordan Leavitt outs Matt Wiman in 22 seconds (video)

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus from UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Spence vs Garcia post-fight press conference video

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia post-fight press conference follows the unified world welterweight championship bout live on pay-per-view on December 5 (watch here)...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

UFC - Personalized Walkout Jerseys

Latest

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more
UFC

Slam! Quick KO at UFC Vegas 16 – Jordan Leavitt outs Matt Wiman in 22 seconds (video)

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 16 live on ESPN Plus from UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo vs Smith card shaping up – Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams added

Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams will perform on the biggest of stages on the undercard of the World title clash...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch Badr Hari vs Hesdy Gerges rematch at GLORY Kickboxing 51 – full event video

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the heavyweight title eliminator live...
Read more
Boxing

Spence vs Garcia post-fight press conference video

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia post-fight press conference follows the unified world welterweight championship bout live on pay-per-view on December 5 (watch here)...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

December 05, 2020

Boxing

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

December 05, 2020

MMA

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders defeats Martin Murray to make the second successful defense of WBO belt

Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title with a dominant unanimous decision win over St Helens veteran Martin Murray to stay on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097