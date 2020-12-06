Watch Badr Hari vs Hesdy Gerges rematch at GLORY Kickboxing 51 – full event video

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the heavyweight title eliminator live on pay-per-view. The contest headlines Glory 76 taking place at an undisclosed studio location in The Netherlands.

Ahead of a highly anticipated match the promotion released the full event video, going back to March 2018, when “Golden / Bad Boy” of kickboxing faced fellow K-1 veteran Hesdy Gerges in the rematch. The pair faced off for the second time in the headliner of Glory 51 in Rotterdam.

Their first fight in May 2010 at It’s Showtime in Amsterdam ended in favor of Gerges, who took the win by TKO after Hari got disqualified for kicking a downed opponent in the second round. The rematch went a full three-round distance, and originally ended in favor of Hari. The decision was later overturned as both tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The fight card at Glory 51 also included a four-man welterweight contender tournament and a series of international matchups. The results can be found here, while the full event video is available up top.

Kickboxing fans can watch the next fight of Badr Hari against Benjamin Adegbuyi in GLORY 71 main event live on FITE.