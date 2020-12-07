Search
Boxing

Best Shots: Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia by unanimous decision

Newswire

Unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. beats two-division champion Danny Garcia by unanimous decision to retain his belts

Unified welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. defeated two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia by unanimous decision Saturday night in the main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Danny Garcia walkout
Danny Garcia walkout | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr walkout
Errol Spence Jr walkout | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) retained his WBC and IBF titles with an impressive performance in his hometown that saw him own a 187 to 117 advantage in punches landed, according to CompuBox. Spence controlled much of the action with his jab, landing 84 of them to slowly damage the left eye of his opponent.

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia
Errol Spence Jr charges forward vs Danny Garcia | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia
Danny Garcia throws straight right in his bout against Errol Spence Jr | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia
Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia in close range | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs), known as a supreme counter puncher, picked his spots against the unrelenting attack from Spence, having occasional success with his counter right hook and body shots. However, Spence was the more accurate fighter, connecting on 26% of his shots to 17% for Garcia.

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia
Errol Spence Jr throws left hook vs Danny Garcia | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia
Danny Garcia throws left hool vs Errol Spence Jr | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia
Errol Spence Jr throws right hand vs Danny Garcia | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia
Danny Garcia charging forward vs Errol Spence Jr | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia
Errol Spence Jr throws body shots vs Danny Garcia | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The two welterweight elites continued to fight hard and throw big punches to the last bell, but it was Spence out landing Garcia in each of the last six rounds. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-111 and 116-112 twice, all for Spence.

Errol Spence Jr
Errol Spence Jr retains WBC and IBF welterweight titles | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Best Shots: Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia by unanimous decision

