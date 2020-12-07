Search
Boxing

Hughie Fury expects a tough fight with Mariusz Wach – I’m looking forward to doing a job on him

Newswire
Hughie Fury
Hughie Fury | Matchroom Boxing

Fury faces Wach on Joshua vs Pulev undercard

Hughie Fury wants to show that he belongs at world level by “doing a job” on Mariusz Wach, when he collides with the former world title challenger on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday December 12. Boxing fans can watch the event live on DAZN in more than 200 countries, including the US and Australia, and on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Advertisements

The only defeats on Fury’s 27 fight slate came at world level – a majority 12 round decision dropped in a close and controversial WBO World Title challenge to New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in 2017, a gallant and gory 12 round points loss to Pulev in an IBF Final Eliminator in Sofia and a points loss to Alexander Povetkin last summer.

At just 26, Fury believes that his best years are ahead of him, and the Manchester contender is confident that there’s still plenty of time left to mount a fresh assault at world honours. Polish veteran Wach took Dillian Whyte the distance in Saudi Arabia a year ago, and Fury knows the former World Title challenger still has plenty to offer.

“He’s a tough man Mariusz Wach,” said Fury. “He’s been in with some great fighters, pretty much everyone, including a World Title challenge. I’m looking forward to doing a job on him. This is definitely one not to miss. It’s been a while and I’m ready to show what I’m all about.

“Wach brings power and size, you can’t switch off for a second. I want these kind of fights as these fights will help me achieve what I need in boxing. I’m expecting a tough fight with Wach. I’ve seen a few of his fights and we’ve done our studying, training and sparring.

“I’m ready for all the serious fights out there, I’ve had vast experience and I belong on the world level. I expect to be knocking on the door for another shot at world honours again very soon. I’ve been living in the gym, working on a lot of different aspects of my game, perfecting what I needed to do.

“Everything happens for a reason. You’ve just got to stay patient and fight whoever they put in front of you. Boxing is about learning and taking fights. If you believe that you are the best, then you will take on anyone and everyone.”

Fury vs. Wach is part of a huge night of action in London, as Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs).

Also on the card Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) fight for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title, Hackney Cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) returns to action and Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO).

More Joshua vs Pulev undercard bouts to confirmed shortly.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Canelo vs Smith card shaping up – Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams added

Boxing
Marc Castro, Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams will perform on the biggest of stages on the undercard of the World title clash...
Read more

Billy Joe Saunders defeats Martin Murray to make the second successful defense of WBO belt

Boxing
Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title with a dominant unanimous decision win over St Helens veteran Martin Murray to stay on...
Read more

Full Fight Video: Billy Joe Saunders retains WBO super middleweight title by knockout against Marcelo Coceres

Boxing
WBO super middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders makes the second defense of his belt against Martin Murray tonight (Dec. 5) at The SSE Arena,...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Best Shots: Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia by unanimous decision

Unified welterweight world champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. defeated two-division champion Danny "Swift" Garcia by unanimous decision Saturday night in the main event...
Read more
UFC

Countdown to UFC 256 – full episode

The full episode of UFC 256 Countdown hit the stream. The final PPV card for 2020 is headlined by flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Best Shots: Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia by unanimous decision

Unified welterweight world champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. defeated two-division champion Danny "Swift" Garcia by unanimous decision Saturday night in the main event...
Read more
UFC

Countdown to UFC 256 – full episode

The full episode of UFC 256 Countdown hit the stream. The final PPV card for 2020 is headlined by flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as...
Read more
Boxing

Hughie Fury expects a tough fight with Mariusz Wach – I’m looking forward to doing a job on him

Hughie Fury wants to show that he belongs at world level by "doing a job" on Mariusz Wach, when he collides with the former...
Read more
Kickboxing

No kickboxing cracker for fans in Northern Ireland as KICKmas 2020 knocked out by COVID-19

The scheduled for December 19 KICKmas 2020 has been cancelled. The event was due to take place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, featuring a...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders defeats Martin Murray to make the second successful defense of WBO belt

Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title with a dominant unanimous decision win over St Helens veteran Martin Murray to stay on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097