The full episode of UFC 256 Countdown hit the stream. The final PPV card for 2020 is headlined by flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he defends his title against challenger Brandon Moreno, following a lightweight battle between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira, and a middleweight matchup between Jacare Souza and Kevin Holland. You can watch it up.

MMA fans can watch UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno live on pay-per-view.