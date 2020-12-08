Search
Boxing

Joshua vs Pulev full card set featuring seven bouts – 2 fighters replaced, 1 fight canceled

Newswire
Joshua vs Pulev fight card
Joshua vs Pulev fight card

The full undercard to Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited return to UK soil against Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday December 12, has now been confirmed. All of the action will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland and on live stream on DAZN in the US and Australia and more than 200 countries and territories on its just-launched Global platform.

Advertisements

Following Krzysztof Glowacki’s positive COVID-19 test last week, Hackney Cruiserweight star Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) will now take on Poland’s undefeated Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs).

London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) makes his keenly anticipated Matchroom debut in an eight round contest with Derby’s Alex Fearon (9-2) just over a week on from signing promotional terms with Eddie Hearn.

Northampton Super-Welterweight contender Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs), who was originally slated to fight Frenchman Souleymane Cissokho, will now clash with Wythenshawe’s Macaulay McGowen (14-1-1, 3 KOs) over ten rounds.

Ramla Ali’s (1-0) second professional fight against Vanesa Caballero (3-9-3) has been removed from the show after the Somali-British fighter, who made a winning start to life in the paid ranks in October, returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs). Manchester heavyweight Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns against Poland’s Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs). Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) fight for the vacant WBC International heavyweight title. Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO).

The full Joshua vs Pulev card can be found below.

Joshua vs Pulev card

  • Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) vs. Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), 12 rounds, heavyweight – for Joshua’s WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles
  • Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – for vacant WBO cruiserweight title
  • Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) vs. Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs), 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) vs. Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) – 10 rounds, heavyweight – for vacant WBC International Heavyweight title
  • Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs) vs. Macaulay McGowen (14-1-1, 3 KOs), 10 rounds super welterweight
  • Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) vs. Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO), 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Alex Fearon (9-2), 8 rounds, welterweight

Boxing fans can watch Joshua vs Pulev live on DAZN.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Hughie Fury expects a tough fight with Mariusz Wach – I’m looking forward to doing a job on him

Boxing
Hughie Fury wants to show that he belongs at world level by "doing a job" on Mariusz Wach, when he collides with the former...
Read more

Joshua vs Pulev tickets info announced – limited number of fans allowed to watch fight live at the arena

Boxing
Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs)...
Read more

Florian Marku signs multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing

Boxing
London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The decorated former MMA fighter turned professional in...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Best Shots: Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia by unanimous decision

Unified welterweight world champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. defeated two-division champion Danny "Swift" Garcia by unanimous decision Saturday night in the main event...
Read more
UFC

Countdown to UFC 256 – full episode

The full episode of UFC 256 Countdown hit the stream. The final PPV card for 2020 is headlined by flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Joshua vs Pulev full card set featuring seven bouts – 2 fighters replaced, 1 fight canceled

The full undercard to Anthony Joshua's long-awaited return to UK soil against Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday December 12, has...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia by unanimous decision

Unified welterweight world champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. defeated two-division champion Danny "Swift" Garcia by unanimous decision Saturday night in the main event...
Read more
UFC

Countdown to UFC 256 – full episode

The full episode of UFC 256 Countdown hit the stream. The final PPV card for 2020 is headlined by flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as...
Read more
Boxing

Hughie Fury expects a tough fight with Mariusz Wach – I’m looking forward to doing a job on him

Hughie Fury wants to show that he belongs at world level by "doing a job" on Mariusz Wach, when he collides with the former...
Read more
Kickboxing

No kickboxing cracker for fans in Northern Ireland as KICKmas 2020 knocked out by COVID-19

The scheduled for December 19 KICKmas 2020 has been cancelled. The event was due to take place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, featuring a...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders defeats Martin Murray to make the second successful defense of WBO belt

Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title with a dominant unanimous decision win over St Helens veteran Martin Murray to stay on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097