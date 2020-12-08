Joshua vs Pulev full card set featuring seven bouts – 2 fighters replaced, 1 fight canceled

The full undercard to Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited return to UK soil against Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday December 12, has now been confirmed. All of the action will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland and on live stream on DAZN in the US and Australia and more than 200 countries and territories on its just-launched Global platform.

Advertisements

Following Krzysztof Glowacki’s positive COVID-19 test last week, Hackney Cruiserweight star Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) will now take on Poland’s undefeated Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs).

London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) makes his keenly anticipated Matchroom debut in an eight round contest with Derby’s Alex Fearon (9-2) just over a week on from signing promotional terms with Eddie Hearn.

Northampton Super-Welterweight contender Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs), who was originally slated to fight Frenchman Souleymane Cissokho, will now clash with Wythenshawe’s Macaulay McGowen (14-1-1, 3 KOs) over ten rounds.

Ramla Ali’s (1-0) second professional fight against Vanesa Caballero (3-9-3) has been removed from the show after the Somali-British fighter, who made a winning start to life in the paid ranks in October, returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs). Manchester heavyweight Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns against Poland’s Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs). Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) fight for the vacant WBC International heavyweight title. Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO).

The full Joshua vs Pulev card can be found below.

Joshua vs Pulev card

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) vs. Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), 12 rounds, heavyweight – for Joshua’s WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – for vacant WBO cruiserweight title

Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) vs. Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs), 10 rounds, heavyweight

Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) vs. Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) – 10 rounds, heavyweight – for vacant WBC International Heavyweight title

Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs) vs. Macaulay McGowen (14-1-1, 3 KOs), 10 rounds super welterweight

Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) vs. Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO), 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Alex Fearon (9-2), 8 rounds, welterweight

Boxing fans can watch Joshua vs Pulev live on DAZN.