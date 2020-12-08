Bellator 254 card, time and how to watch – Macfarlane defends flyweight title against Velasquez

Bellator MMA features Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in defense of her flyweight title against Juliana Velasquez on Thursday, December 10 (Friday, December 11 in Australia). The event marks the final MMA showdown produced by the promotion in 2020 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Undefeated champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) is making the fifth defense of her title. In her previous appearance inside the MMA cage a year ago she defeated Kate Jackson by unanimous decision.

Unbeaten challenger Juliana Velasquez (10-0) last fought at the same event in December 2019. Facing off Bruna Ellen, she scored a unanimous decision after three rounds.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez main card live on CBS Sports Network. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 2 pm AEDT. The undercard is available on CBSSports.com and the promotion’s channel on YouTube, kicking off at 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm / 11:45 am AEDT.

Get the full Bellator 254 fight card below.

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez card

Main Card

Flyweight Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) vs. Juliana Velasquez (10-0) – Macfarlane’s flyweight title

Bantamweight Magomed Magomedov (16-1) vs. Matheus Mattos (12-1-1)

Heavyweight Linton Vassell (19-8, 1 NC) vs. Ronny Markes (19-7)

Lightweight Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) vs. Nate Andrews (16-3)

Preliminary Card

Welterweight Robson Gracie Jr. (3-0) vs. Billy Goff (2-2)

Featherweight Cody Law (1-0) vs. Kenny Champion (2-0)

Heavyweight Davion Franklin (2-0) vs. Anthony Garrett (5-2, 1 NC)

Middleweight Romero Cotton (4-0) vs. Justin Sumter (7-3)

Light Heavyweight Grant Neal (4-0) vs. Maurice Jackson (7-2)

Welterweight Shamil Nikaev (9-0, 1 NC) vs. Kemran Lachinov (10-2)