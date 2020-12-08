Search
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul date set for February 20 – PPV tickets cost announced

Parviz Iskenderov
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul airs live on pay-per-view on February 20, 2021

The next fight of Floyd Mayweather has been announced. The date when 50-fight undefeated former world champion steps inside the ring is scheduled for February 20, 2021. Boxing legend faces YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition matchup live on pay-per-view.

The venue accommodating Mayweather vs Paul is yet to be determined. The announced date, however, means, that “Money” Mayweather is unlikely to be in action on February 28 in Tokyo, Japan, which was announced mid last month.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live, PPV cost

Boxing fans can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live on Fanmio. The tickets for pay-per-view event are now on sale. The PPV cost is set for $24.99 USD (approx. $33.65 AUD). After 1 million PPVs sold the price will increase to $39.99 USD (approx. $53.86 AUD). Starting on December 29 the price will go up again, making it $59.99 USD (approx. $80.80 AUD). As of February 11 to watch Mayweather vs Paul live will cost $69.99 USD (approx. $94.30 AUD).

“This is going to be a great night for the fans worldwide as we are bringing something special to them through sports and entertainment,” Mayweather said. “I have never shied away from doing things differently throughout my career and fighting Logan Paul in this special exhibition is just another opportunity for me to do it again.”

The last time 12-time, five-weight class world champion Floyd Mayweather (50-0) appeared inside the squared circle was in December 2018, when he faced Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in Saitama. The scheduled for three rounds exhibition matchup ended in the first round, with fans witnessing local hero getting dominated.

As a pro-boxer Mayweather last fought in August 2017, when he stopped former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in Round 10. His last fight against a fellow-boxer was in September 2015, when he scored a unanimous decision over Andre Berto. Earlier in his career Mayweather defeated fellow-legend Manny Pacquiao, Argentine boxing star Marcos “El Chino” Maidana, Mexican great Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, among others.

To date Logan Paul (0-1), brother of Jake Paul, who stopped NBA vet Nate Robinson on Tyson vs Jones card late last month (results here), has tasted The Sweet Science only once. Battling it out in November 2019 he suffered the defeat by split decision against Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, known by his stage name KSI.

“I am always searching for the ultimate challenge and it is a dream to go toe-to-toe with the greatest boxer alive,” Paul said. “I am all in, and on February 20th, the world could witness the greatest upset in the history of sports.”

At this stage it remains unknown at what weight Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are going to square off. Neither the fight formula has been announced, meaning it is unknown for how many rounds the Mayweather vs Paul is scheduled.

