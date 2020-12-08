Enjoy some of the best moments from Fraggingmonk Fight Night held in in Bengaluru on November 28, featuring super light heavyweights Vaibhav Shetty and Ashwin Naidu squaring off in the first ever WKN championship bout contested in India. The historic contest followed a series of kickboxing and MMA matchups. The complete results from the event can be found here.
Fraggingmonk Fight Night highlights – Vaibhav Shetty lifts WKN International title in India
