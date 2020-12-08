UFC 256 – how to watch the last PPV card for 2020 topped by Figueiredo vs Moreno

UFC 256 features Deiveson Figueiredo in defense of his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). The final pay-per-view fight card for 2020 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

Riding the five-fight win streak, Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) steps inside the UFC Octagon for the second time in less than four weeks. In his previous bout in November he submitted Alex Perez in the first round and made the first successful defense of his title (watch highlights).

Brandon Moreno (18-5-1) won three bouts in a row. He last fought on the same night as the champion, taking the win via first-round stoppage of Brandon Royval. Prior to that he scored a pair of unanimous decisions against Jussier Formiga and Kai Kara-France.

The UFC 256 co-main event is set to see Tony Ferguson up against Charles Oliveira in a 155-pound matchup. Also on the main card Renato Moicano meets Rafael Fiziev at lightweight, Kevin Holland and Ronaldo Souza do battle at middleweight, and former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos squares off against Ciryl Gane.

How to watch UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno in the US and Australia

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 256 live on ESPN Plus. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card is currently set to kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

In Australia UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno does not seem to be available on Main Event (via Foxtel) – no event page is featured on the platform’s website (as of writing). MMA fans, however, can tune in and live stream the entire show on Fight Pass. The UFC 256 main card start time in Australia is set for Sunday, December 13 at 2 pm AEDT.

The UFC 256 preliminary card is yet to be finalized. The lineup suffered several blows. Angela Hill and Dwight Grant recently announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19, meaning their respective bouts against Tecia Torres and Li Jingliang fall off.

The current (as of writing) UFC 256 lineup looks as the following:

UFC 256 fight card

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s flyweight title

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Preliminary card

Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Tecia Torres vs. TBD

Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo

Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa

Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Li Jingliang vs. TBD

Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett