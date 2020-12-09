Joshua vs Pulev date, time, undercard – how to watch live stream in Australia, US and around the world

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his unified IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). A highly anticipated world championship bout headlines boxing fight card live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, and on DAZN in Australia and the US and in over 200 countries around the world.

Joshua is looking to retain his belts and face the reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a clash for undisputed title at the future event. Pulev, on the other hand, aims to derail the plans for all-British showdown, by making an upset and claim unified titles from AJ.

Joshua vs Pulev undercard is headlined by Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) up against Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs) in a battle for a vacant WBO cruiserweight title. Among other bouts, Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) goes up against Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs) at heavyweight, and Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) meets Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) in a vacant WBC International heavyweight title bout. The full card can be found below.

The Fight Night Live kicks off at 5 pm GMT (London time), as per announcement sent out by Matchroom Boxing. The announced by DAZN Joshua vs Pulev start time in the UK is set for 6 pm GMT.

As for other events scheduled for the rest of Fight Week – the final pre-fight press conference, featuring the main event fighters Joshua and Pulev, as well as the undercard competitors is scheduled for Thursday, December 10 at 2 pm GMT. The official weigh-in ceremony is held on Friday, December 11 at 1 pm GMT.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Australia time and how to watch

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev live on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, December 13 at 5 am AEDT – Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time.

In other Australian state and territory capitals Joshua vs Pulev start time looks as the following: Sunday, December 13 at 4:30 am ACDT in Adelaide, 4 am AEST in Brisbane, 3:30 am ACST in Darwin, 2 am AWST in Perth, and 1 am CXT Christmas Island time.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev US time and how to watch

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Joshua vs Pulev live stream online on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev start time | DAZN

Joshua vs Pulev card

The full Joshua vs Pulev card looks as the following:

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) vs. Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joshua’s WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – for vacant WBO Cruiserweight World Title

Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) vs. Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs), heavyweight

Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) vs. Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) – for vacant WBC International Heavyweight title

Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs) vs. Macaulay McGowan (14-1-1, 3 KOs), 10 rounds super welterweight

Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Alex Fearon (9-2), 8 rounds, welterweight

Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) vs. Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO), 8 rounds, super bantamweight