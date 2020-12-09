Search
Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs Velasquez – weigh-in live stream video – 2 pm ET

Bellator 254 features undefeated women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) making the fifth defense of her title against unbeaten challenger Juliana Velasquez (10-0) on Thursday, December 10 (Friday, December 11 in Australia). The contest headlines the fight card taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. Bellator 254 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The live stream is available up top.

How to watch Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs Velasquez live and start time can be found here.

The full Bellator 254 card can be found below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Bellator 254 fight card

Main Card

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez

Magomed Magomedov vs. Matheus Mattos

Linton Vassell vs. Ronny Markes

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Nate Andrews

Preliminary Card

Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Billy Goff

Cody Law vs. Kenny Champion

Davion Franklin vs. Anthony Garrett

Romero Cotton vs. Justin Sumter

Grant Neal vs. Maurice Jackson

Shamil Nikaev vs. Kemran Lachinov

Fight Schedule

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

