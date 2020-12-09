Search
Boxing

Chris Colbert looks to stop Jaime Arboleda – I’d love to get the knockout and get him out of there early

Newswire
Chris Colbert
Chris Colbert | Pic: Premier Boxing Champions Facebook

'I'm one of the best 130-pounders in the world'

Unbeaten interim WBA super featherweight Champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert will look to make a statement in his first nationally televised main event as he faces hard-hitting Jaime Arboleda. The contest headlines PBC boxing card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn this Saturday, December 12. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Advertisements

“I always knew I was going to get here,” said Colbert. “It’s all God’s plan. This is just going to be another day for me and I’ll show everyone why I’m one of the best 130-pounders in the world.”

The 24-year-old Chris Colbert has shot up the rankings of the 130-pound weight class and believes that a victory on Saturday night will lead to bigger opportunities in the jam-packed division.

“This is one of the most stacked divisions in boxing and I love competing in it,” said Colbert. “It’s great to be getting noticed in a division that has this much talent, and hopefully it’ll lead to me getting the big fights that I need. I don’t feel like there’s any certain fighter I’m targeting, but Gervonta Davis, Leo Santa Cruz and Jamel Herring would all be great fights for me. Beating them would help me become ‘the guy’ in the division.”

Colbert’s rise continued in his last fight, as he scored a 10th-round knockdown against former champion Jezreel Corrales on his way to a decision win while showing an impressive array of skills against a fighter determined to slow the action through holding and other veteran tricks.

“Against Corrales I learned not to rush,” said Colbert. “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. I can’t just go rush in there and expect everyone to get knocked out. I had to take my time, do what I do best and stick to my game plan.”

Advertisements

In the 26-year-old Jaime Arboleda, Colbert will be presented with another rising 130-pound contender with his own sights set on emerging amongst the elite in the division. Arboleda has won five of his last six fights by stoppage and most recently dropped Jayson Velez on his way to a decision victory in February on SHOWTIME.

“Come December 12, I’m ready for whatever he brings,” said Colbert. “I expect him to bring pressure and ‘try’ to make me tired because that’s the only chance he has. He can’t outbox me. That’s not happening. But I love to bang inside and I’m ready for whatever he does. I hope he doesn’t run or clinch me because I’d love to get the knockout and get him out of there early.”

The Brooklyn-native Colbert has continued to work with his longtime coach Aureliano Sosa in his hometown through the difficulties of the pandemic. Those difficulties have led to Colbert sparring with larger welterweight and super welterweights in camp, which Colbert believes could help him with the power Arboleda will bring into the fight.

“Training camp has been going great for the most part,” said Colbert. “It’s just been a little hard finding sparring partners. But because it’s been difficult to find fighters at my weight I’ve actually been sparring with 147 and 154-pound fighters. I honestly love that because it prepares me better, and who’s to say that Arboleda won’t have power like them? I’m on weight now, though, and ready to put on a show on December 12.”

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

‘The best up and coming fighter’ Richardson Hitchins faces Argenis Mendez on Colbert vs Arboleda card

Boxing
Unbeaten rising prospect Richardson Hitchins shared details of his training camp, including pointers and motivation he received from Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis. Unbeaten...
Read more

Best Shots: Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia by unanimous decision

Boxing
Unified welterweight world champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. defeated two-division champion Danny "Swift" Garcia by unanimous decision Saturday night in the main event...
Read more

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Boxing
Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Chris Colbert looks to stop Jaime Arboleda – I’d love to get the knockout and get him out of there early

Unbeaten interim WBA super featherweight Champion Chris "Primetime" Colbert will look to make a statement in his first nationally televised main event as he...
Read more
Boxing

Kubrat Pulev plots to ruin plans for Joshua vs Fury fight – ‘I am the new world champion’

Kubrat Pulev is supremely confident of derailing plans for the biggest fight in boxing - an all-British Undisputed Heavyweight World Title showdown between IBF,...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 254 card, time and how to watch – Macfarlane defends flyweight title against Velasquez

Bellator MMA features Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in defense of her flyweight title against Juliana Velasquez on Thursday, December 10 (Friday, December 11 in Australia). The...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Chris Colbert looks to stop Jaime Arboleda – I’d love to get the knockout and get him out of there early

Unbeaten interim WBA super featherweight Champion Chris "Primetime" Colbert will look to make a statement in his first nationally televised main event as he...
Read more
Boxing

Kieron Conway says he could end night early for Macaulay McGowan with hard accurate punches

Kieron Conway is out to stamp his mark on the red-hot domestic 154lbs division - starting with an eye-catching win over late stand-in Macaulay...
Read more
Boxing

Kubrat Pulev plots to ruin plans for Joshua vs Fury fight – ‘I am the new world champion’

Kubrat Pulev is supremely confident of derailing plans for the biggest fight in boxing - an all-British Undisputed Heavyweight World Title showdown between IBF,...
Read more
00:00:58
Kickboxing

Fraggingmonk Fight Night highlights – Vaibhav Shetty lifts WKN International title in India

Enjoy some of the best moments from Fraggingmonk Fight Night held in in Bengaluru on November 28, featuring super light heavyweights Vaibhav Shetty and...
Read more
Boxing

‘The best up and coming fighter’ Richardson Hitchins faces Argenis Mendez on Colbert vs Arboleda card

Unbeaten rising prospect Richardson Hitchins shared details of his training camp, including pointers and motivation he received from Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis. Unbeaten...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097