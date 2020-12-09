Kieron Conway says he could end night early for Macaulay McGowan with hard accurate punches

Kieron Conway is out to stamp his mark on the red-hot domestic 154lbs division – starting with an eye-catching win over late stand-in Macaulay McGowan on the blockbuster Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev card this Saturday at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

‘Too Class’ (15-1-1, 3 KOs), who was originally slated to fight Souleymane Cissokho this weekend before the Frenchman was forced to pullout, sealed a wide points win to claim the WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight Title against Nav Mansouri last time out.

After picking up the first Title of his professional career, the Northampton contender, who is trained by his father James, has a hunger for more belts, and already has Matchroom stablemates Scott Fitzgerald, Ted Cheeseman and Anthony Fowler in his sights for 2021.

“I’m really pleased that Matchroom and MTK found an opponent and a good fighter coming to take an opportunity,” said Conway. “When I found out Cissokho had pulled out I was very frustrated. The whole build-up was frustrating. I’m still up for taking the opportunity against Cissokho if it comes, I have no reason to avoid anyone.

“I hadn’t seen too much about Macaulay before the fight was made so I will be using my time wisely and finding the inevitable patterns in his work and do what I must to get the win. In all honesty you couldn’t take much from his last fight as Kulakhmet is a great fighter and would make most look bad.

“If McGowan over commits – which will happen, I will land hard accurate punches which absolutely could end the night early. Being on this show is huge. There’s going to be massive viewing figures and I’m excited to still be part of the whole thing. After this fight I want more big fights.”

Conway vs. McGowan is part of a huge night of action in London. In the main event Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs).

On the undercard Hackney cruiserweight star Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) takes on Poland’s undefeated Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs). Manchester heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns against Poland’s Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs). Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) fight for the vacant WBC International heavyweight title. London-based Albanian welterweight sensation Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) makes his keenly anticipated Matchroom debut in an eight round contest with Derby’s Alex Fearon (9-2) and Leeds super-bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO).

All of the action will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland and on DAZN in the US and Australia and more than 200 countries and territories on its just-launched Global platform.