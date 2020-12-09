Search
Boxing

Kubrat Pulev plots to ruin plans for Joshua vs Fury fight – ‘I am the new world champion’

Newswire
Kubrat Pulev
Kubrat Pulev at press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kubrat Pulev is supremely confident of derailing plans for the biggest fight in boxing – an all-British Undisputed Heavyweight World Title showdown between IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO ruler Anthony Joshua and undefeated WBC king Tyson Fury.

Advertisements

The former World Title challenger (28-1, 14 KOs) arrived in London over the weekend ahead of his second shot at world honours at The SSE Arena, Wembley this Saturday, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland and on DAZN in the US and Australia and more than 200 countries and territories on its just-launched Global platform.

Bulgaria’s Pulev says he can see himself exposing the flaws of Joshua in the same manner as Andy Ruiz, who famously dropped the superstar four times on route to a shock seventh round stoppage win at Madison Square Garden in June 2019.

“We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony,” said Pulev. “A lot of bad sides to him. I think these mistakes, and the bad sides, stay. The most important thing is how I perform on Saturday night. When I am good, I beat him well. Right now I feel very good, strong and powerful. I am very strong heading into this fight.

“We will see how Joshua performs. I don’t know what to expect from him. It doesn’t matter to me. For me it’s only important what I do in the ring and how I prepare. How is my strategy? How is my boxing? This is what is important. I will perform very differently because I have a lot of experience from the Klitschko fight. I will be a new Kubrat Pulev.

“This fight is not only for me. This fight isn’t just for boxing. It is for all of Bulgaria. Nobody from my country has ever been Heavyweight Champion of the World. That’s why it will be so good for my country and my people. Bulgarian fans will be really happy.”

Advertisements

“This was my late father’s dream. That is why me and my brother are here. His project was to have sons, and for them to become boxing champions. And we are now real, this is now fact. He looks down from above and I’m sure he’s happy. He wants to win on Saturday night with me.”

“I feel healthy and happy. I have a lot of energy. After the fight and after the win, I will be really happy. I think after this fight I’m going to fight with Tyson Fury. It will be good. I don’t believe that the Joshua vs. Fury fight is going to happen because I will win on Saturday night. I think the world needs a new World Champion like me. I am the new World Champion. I am coming.”

The Joshua vs. Pulev unified heavyweight title bout tops a huge night of action in London on Saturday, December 12.

Among the undercard bouts Hackney cruiserweight star Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) takes on Poland’s undefeated Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs). Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns against Poland’s Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs).

Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) fight for the vacant WBC International heavyweight title. Northampton super welterweight Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs) clashes with Wythenshawe’s Macaulay McGowen (14-1-1, 3 KOs) over ten rounds.

London-based Albanian welterweight sensation Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) makes his keenly anticipated Matchroom debut in an eight round contest with Derby’s Alex Fearon (9-2). Leeds super bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO).

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Kieron Conway says he could end night early for Macaulay McGowan with hard accurate punches

Boxing
Kieron Conway is out to stamp his mark on the red-hot domestic 154lbs division - starting with an eye-catching win over late stand-in Macaulay...
Read more

Macaulay McGowan ‘coming for war’ on Joshua vs Pulev card – faces Kieron Conway

Boxing
Macaulay McGowan has promised to go to war with MTK Global stablemate Kieron Conway when the super welterweights meet over ten rounds on the...
Read more

Joshua vs Pulev full card set featuring seven bouts – 2 fighters replaced, 1 fight canceled

Boxing
The full undercard to Anthony Joshua's long-awaited return to UK soil against Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday December 12, has...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Kubrat Pulev plots to ruin plans for Joshua vs Fury fight – ‘I am the new world champion’

Kubrat Pulev is supremely confident of derailing plans for the biggest fight in boxing - an all-British Undisputed Heavyweight World Title showdown between IBF,...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 254 card, time and how to watch – Macfarlane defends flyweight title against Velasquez

Bellator MMA features Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in defense of her flyweight title against Juliana Velasquez on Thursday, December 10 (Friday, December 11 in Australia). The...
Read more
UFC

UFC 256 – how to watch the last PPV card for 2020 with Figueiredo vs Moreno in main event

UFC 256 features Deiveson Figueiredo in defense of his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). The...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Kieron Conway says he could end night early for Macaulay McGowan with hard accurate punches

Kieron Conway is out to stamp his mark on the red-hot domestic 154lbs division - starting with an eye-catching win over late stand-in Macaulay...
Read more
Boxing

Kubrat Pulev plots to ruin plans for Joshua vs Fury fight – ‘I am the new world champion’

Kubrat Pulev is supremely confident of derailing plans for the biggest fight in boxing - an all-British Undisputed Heavyweight World Title showdown between IBF,...
Read more
00:00:58
Kickboxing

Fraggingmonk Fight Night highlights – Vaibhav Shetty lifts WKN International title in India

Enjoy some of the best moments from Fraggingmonk Fight Night held in in Bengaluru on November 28, featuring super light heavyweights Vaibhav Shetty and...
Read more
Boxing

‘The best up and coming fighter’ Richardson Hitchins faces Argenis Mendez on Colbert vs Arboleda card

Unbeaten rising prospect Richardson Hitchins shared details of his training camp, including pointers and motivation he received from Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis. Unbeaten...
Read more
Boxing

Macaulay McGowan ‘coming for war’ on Joshua vs Pulev card – faces Kieron Conway

Macaulay McGowan has promised to go to war with MTK Global stablemate Kieron Conway when the super welterweights meet over ten rounds on the...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097