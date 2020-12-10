Search
Boxing

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev final press conference live stream video – 2 pm London time

Newswire
Anthony Joshua defends his unified heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). Boxing fans can watch a highly anticipated world championship bout live on DAZN internationally and on Sky Sports in the UK.

The final Joshua vs Pulev pre-fight press conference is scheduled for today, Thursday, December 10 at 2 GMT (London time), which makes it 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the US, and Friday, December 11 at 1 am AEDT in Australia. The live stream is available up top.

I attendance Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, the main event fighters as well as the undercard competitors. The full fight card can be found below.

The event start time on fight day and how to watch can be found here.

Joshua vs Pulev card

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) vs. Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joshua’s WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – for vacant WBO Cruiserweight World Title

Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) vs. Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs), heavyweight

Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) vs. Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) – for vacant WBC International Heavyweight title

Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs) vs. Macaulay McGowan (14-1-1, 3 KOs), 10 rounds super welterweight

Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Alex Fearon (9-2), 8 rounds, welterweight

Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) vs. Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO), 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingVideo

